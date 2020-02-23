By George Katongole

Kampala- There will be no love lost when Kitara and Dove lock horns today at the Katusabe Memorial Stadium in Masindi in the Fufa Big League.

While respect will be shown to the 22 men on the pitch, tempers could quickly flare with both teams fighting for separate objectives. Dove, play-off finalists last season, are bottom of the Rwenzori Group without a win yet Kitara sit second two points behind leaders Ndejje University.

Kitara coach, Mark Twinamasiko, who was in charge of Dove last season, has been categorical when he threw down the gauntlet, while Robert Sekweyama, who is now in charge of Dove, is equally ready for the task.

Either way, this is a hotly contested Bunyoro derby which saw the first round game in Hoima abandoned with two minutes to play.

“It’s a job even though I feel bad about Dove and the position they are in,” Twinamasiko emphatically said. Brian Muluuli and George Senkaaba could be a thorn in the flesh of Dove as the visitors try to pull the rag underneath the hosts’ feet. But Sekweyama said he is relaxed and focused.

“This second round is down to one thing, improve our performance and position on the table. I look forward to having a good game and many others to come,” he said.

Sekweyama could use the game to gauge the effectiveness of his new players - Jesse Kajuba, Ronald Kirumira, Ali Magomu and Paul Kibande.

Dove won the corresponding game 1-0 last season. The game has been psyched up and it is likely to have another big attendance and emotions are in the air.

Fufa Big League

Playing today

Saviour vs Light SS, Akii Bua Stadium

Nyamityobora vs Kigezi, Bushenyi

Dove vs Kitara, Katusabe-Masindi

Plascon vs UPDF, TBC

Ndejje vs New Villa, Ndejje Univ

Paidha BA vs Kiboga Young, Pece