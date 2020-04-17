Lockdown is ‘exerting’

By ROBERT MADOI

Competitive sport has always remained devoted to the idea that grit and preparation beat even the longest odds.

With the world in the throes of a Coronavirus shutdown, this single-minded ambition - fusing firm determination with a state of readiness - is relevant now more than ever.

Sports personalities, so accustomed to living out of a suitcase, have been cooped up as Covid-19 sweeps across the globe. The lockdown has an eerie similarity with many things, most frustrating. Resilience has been held out as a good antidote to what remains an implacable pandemic.

The term resilience is of course hardly novel to sports personalities. Its true meaning is not lost on many of them.

The crosswinds they encounter while on the job are fierce almost beyond imagining. Injuries, for instance, have the propensity to leave one in a lonely or uninhabited place. Commonalities with the Coronavirus lockdown are there to discern. Or are they?

Past experiences

In 2015, Emmanuel Okwi suffered a hamstring tear. The forward had joined Danish topflight club, SønderjyskE Fodbold on a five-year deal and was eager - even desperate - to impress. He probably pushed the envelope a tad too hard. The torn hamstring left him on the fringes for six weeks.

It was such a sledgehammer blow for the 27-year-old, who is now on the books of Egyptian club, Al Ittihad.

“Being injured is really a bad feeling ‘coz you see your teammates training and playing games and feel you wanna be in that moment,” Okwi notes, adding, “Lockdown and being injured are similar in a way ‘because you train alone most of the time and it’s really boring. You must be so disciplined to achieve your target of being fit.”

Voracious readers of history will swiftly arrive to the conclusion that injury setbacks have plagued Brian Umony’s career. The 31-year-old enjoyed unmatched access to international goals back in 2009. His tally of nine goals in six international matches on the bounce marked him out for greatness.

Umony appeared to be on track to fulfil this potential until when he was hospitalised with a compound leg fracture four years ago. Asked to draw parallels between the isolation brought on by an injury-enforced lay-off and the coronavirus lockdown, the Proline forward says:

“With the injury situation I had a prior timeline drawn for me when I will be back to action, but this Corona[virus] lockdown is riddled with uncertainty. You can never know what will happen the next day, week or even longer.”

Umony is not alone in concluding that the commonality of the situations belies different experiences. Mike Azira, who turns out for Chicago Fire in the Major Soccer League, says an injury lay-off is “not the same” as a coronavirus lockdown because the latter “is a blessing in disguise.”

The 32-year-old adds: “[The lockdown] has given us time to reflect on what is important in life. So those who value time will use it wisely and others will complain and focus on what they can’t control instead of focusing on what they can.”

