Luwagga working hard to repay Hapoel’s faith

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Uganda Cranes forward Kizito Luwagga wants to use the remaining part of the Israeli topflight season to earn himself even more years at Hapoel Kfar Saba.

This after Hapoel triggered a contract extension of the winger, who joined compatriot Timothy Awany of Ashdod FC in Israel, after signing up in January.

Luwagga, 26, initially joined on a short term basis, only to be interrupted by injury and Covid-19, but it looks like his work pre-lockdown and since resumption of the league in Israel has convinced the club that he should stay.

“The Kfar Saba football club is pleased to announce the contract extension of Uganda offensive player Kizito at the club for another season,” Hapoel confirmed via their official Instagram page on Tuesday that the player would remain until July 2021.

The former Vipers star welcomed the news with delight. “It is a pleasure for me to continue representing this wonderful club,” he said.

“I believe the professionalism of the club, perseverance and unity with my teammates is good. The management has done wonderful work at the club and I am in the right place to continue developing.” Luwagga, one of the most gifted Ugandan footballers, added: “I will give absolutely everything to help the team be successful and hope God will be on our side.”

The forward is a well-toured man having played for nine clubs so far, with loan stints at European sides including Bate Borisov and FC Shakhter Karagandy among others. Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry will have pleased with Luwagga’s continued stability at least for the next one year.