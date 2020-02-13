Maroons dump Express as URA fly over Nyamityobora

By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA- Express are the joint most successful side in the Stanbic Uganda Cup having lifted the trophy 10 times along with KCCA.

But they will have to wait a little longer to add to that tally after being dumped by Maroons at the round-of-32 stage yesterday.

They lost 4-3 on penalties after twice coming from behind to force a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

But they will have few complaints overall with Maroons having dominated play.

Both sides defended poorly throughout with the Maroons defence static as the two Franks in the Express lineup Ssenyondo and Kalanda combined for the latter to poke home the opener on five minutes. That lead did not last long with the Express defence particularly goalkeeper Tony Kyamera faring worse to allow Steven Mukwala’s long range effort through his hands.

Worse was to follow for Express who were the home side at Kavumba with their backline failing to clear a low Timothy Bamulanzeki cross from a corner before Maxwell Okello pounced as the first half ended 2-1 in Maroons’ favour.

The otherwise quiet Eric Kambale then produced the game’s outstanding moment levelling for Express five minutes after restart with a sweetly struck freekick high to Kyamera’s left hand post.

Mukwala then restored Maroons’ advantage after more slack Express defending allowed him to score from a rebound after Kyamera, Muhammad Yiga, Hamid Batega were caught napping.

Advertisement

“The most important thing is that we are through this being a cup game. But overall we were in control of the game even though we conceded very cheap goals,” Maroons coach Douglas Bamweyana opined. He will be most disappointed with the third goal his side conceded deep into added time when Patrick Bayiga handled in the box.

Express captain Disan Galiwango stepped up to convert confidently to force a shootout in which he was one of two players to miss along with Baker Lukooya to alow David Ndihabwe thump home the final spotkick.

“It was disappointing the way we lost but our most important task is to avoid relegation,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa said after the game.

Also through to the round-of-16 is URA who had Daniel Isiagi score a hat trick in an 8-3 thrashing of Big League side Nyamityobora.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Yesterday’s results

Express 3-3 Maroons

(Maroons progressed 4-3 on

penalties)

URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Today, 4:00pm

UPDF vs Busia Young

Bombo Army Barracks