Mbabazi, Kyambadde, Mawejje: The real attacking midfielders

By Robert Mugagga

LIVINGSTONE MBABAZI

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, easily one of the Ugandan stars that was religiously worshipped by foreign fans, went to the Republic of Ireland in 1999 and signed for St. Patrick’s Athletic Club where he played for four season and featured in 86 matches. “On arrival in Dublin, it was not all that easy playing in St. Patrick’s first XI. I had trials that lasted for almost two months before the coach Earmonn Collins decided that I was good enough,” Mbabazi told Sunday Monitor recently.Mbabazi went to Ireland as a midfielder but was one day was fielded on the striking line and scored during a training session. In another match he scored three goals and impressed the coach. “Finally I was given a green during the second round of the league,” he recalls.

Mbabazi was only 19 when he scored his club’s first goal against Longford Town at Richmond Park and forthwith became a fan favourite. Things however didn’t go well for Mbabazi and St. Pat’s, as the club is popularly known in Dublin. The club was atop the log and destined for league glory when it was discovered that Mbabazi wasn’t properly registered by the club for his first five games. St. Pat’s was therefore deducted 15 points (three for each game) and previously second-placed Shelbourne won the title by 10 points.

Despite this setback Mbabazi remained a fan favourite at Richmond Park. During his first full season, he emerged the club’s top scorer with 15 goals and league’s second overall top poacher. In 2002, he made history for the club when he scored in a 1-0 win over Croatian Rijeka to register St. Pat’s first ever win in a European competition and go through to the second round where they faced Gent of Belgium. To score the historic goal, Mbabazi raced clear on to Paul Dannelly’s second half pass to round off Rijeka’s goalkeeper Matko Kalinic to the delight of the spectators. He also scored against Gent by St Pat’s was eliminated.

His career with the Irish club came to an end in 2003 when he collapsed on the pitch while playing a league match against Bohemians. On being rushed to St. James Hospital his condition worsened as he had a breathing problem. And when he improved and thought he would be discharged and return to play, bad news came his way. “The club manager visited me and I told him that I felt much better and wanted to play again,” he recalls. But later in the day after an examination, a team of doctors dropped the bombshell. They had discovered serious irregularities in his system relating to the enlargement of veins leading to his heart failure and forthwith announced that he should never play football again. “I felt cold and devastated. It was like the end of the world for me. It was a very hopeless situation,” reveals Mbabazi.

Mbabazi recalls how he ordered the doctors to make a second test in vain. As a club darling, the club organised a testimonial match for Mbabazi in November 2004 with his club playing against a Select XI. All the gate collections of the match were given to Mbabazi as ‘entandikwa’ (token of appreciation) and he returned to Uganda with it. “I played with all my heart at St. Pat’s and worked extra hard like a professional. The fans’ love pushed me harder,” he says.

Mbabazi was born in the slums of Makerere, a Kampala suburb. His brothers; first born Joseph Muleego (RIP) played for KCCA FC while his other brother Charles Kwizera featured for Wandegeya, Express, UCI Tororo and Umeme. He got his formal education from Old Kampala SS, Kibuli SS, Naggalama SS, St. Benard Kiswera in Masaka, Lubiri SS and St. Balikuddembe Mitala Maria.

While in Senior One at Old Kampala SS, he played for the School Team alongside Baker Mbowa, Hussein Ssali and Lawrence Musoke. At Lubiri SS, he played alongside James Odoch, Gibby Kalule and Robert Nyanzi in the school side while at Kibuli SS his teammates included Robert Ngumire, Mujib Kasule, Shaka Okello and Sulaiman Tenywa.

His first club stint was at Kampala United, then coached by Mike Mutebi, who he credits for turning him into a utility player who could play any position. “Mutebi and no one else is responsible for moulding me into a fine player and I really thank him up to this day.” Mbabazi also played for all the three traditional giant clubs; KCCA, Express and SC Villa. Elsewhere in Africa, he featured for giants like Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast and Caf Champions League record winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Mbabazi made 36 appearances for Cranes from 1998 to 2003 with three goals to his name. His versatility came on show when he once stepped back from midfield duties to help out with Cranes porous defence. He recalls, in January 2001, on the eve of a 2002 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Senegal in Kampala when coach Harrison Okagbue disclosed to him that he would play in central defence. “Senegal with guys like El Hadji Diouf was so strong. Being informed of my new role scared me and I didn’t sleep that whole night. Teammates like Ibrahim Sekagya and manager Jimmy Kirunda told me not to worry.” The match ended 1-1 with Senegal scoring first in the sixth minute and Mathias Kaweesa equalizing in the 69th minute. Mbabazi will also never forget the 2000 Afcon qualifier against Algeria on October 2, 1998 with Cranes winning 2-1 thanks to Hassan Mubiru’s brace. Mbabazi considers this to be his best match in the Cranes colours. His last dance with the Cranes was an Afcon qualifier away to Rwanda on March 29, 2003 that ended goalless.

Mbabazi feels proud to have specialised in a style of following up his passes and would often tell teammates to leave the ball for him. This is where he derived his nickname of ‘Kalinyeko’ (step on it). He copied this style of play from his childhood idol Paul Nkata. He watched Nkata and players of the Nsenene (grasshopper) clan training at Makerere grounds a lot.

On the bad side, Ugandans will never forget an incident in 2002 when Mbabazi mysteriously vanished from the Cranes camp and went back to Ireland a day before a crucial Afcon qualifier against Ghana.

MBABAZI FACTFILE (ACHIEVEMENTS)

Played for KCCA, Villa, Wandegeya, Asec Mimosa, Al Ahly, St Patrick’s Athletic (Ireland) Hai Noi and Binh Duong (Vietnam).

Coached Onduparaka, Mbarara City, Kyetume, Masaka LC, Lweza, Bright Stars, Wakiso Giants and Somalia.

Currently Uganda Cranes assistant coach.

Played 36 matches for Cranes from 1998 to 2003.

Cranes side that beat Algeria 2-1 during 2000 Afcon qualifier in Kampala on October 2, 1998.

Was a huge fan favourite at St Patrick Athletics Club in Ireland.

Emerged St Pat’s club’s top scorer with 15 goals in first season.

Scored goal that enabled St Pat’s win its first ever match in Europe and scored against Gent of Belgium in the next round in 2002.

St Pat’s organized a testimonial for Mbabazi in 2004 after doctors advised that he retires.

WILLY KYAMBADDE

Kefa Kisala one of Kyambadde’s teammates at Express and at Cranes describes him as one of the most complete footballers he has ever seen. “To me, Kyambadde is one of the finest attacking midfielders I have seen not only in Uganda but all over the world. He had a unique way of dribbling and passing the ball. Kisala played with Kyambadde in the Express team that competed in the 1995 Caf Champions League. During the first leg of the semifinals played away to Orlando Pirates of South Africa, Express lost 1-0 but Kyambadde didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Kisala recalls that Orlando Pirates officials bargained with the Express delegation to name Kyambadde’s price tag. “The officials that included coach David Otti totally rejected the idea saying the club still loved their talented boy. Besides, they feared the wrath of the notorious Red Army in case they returned to Kampala without the darling of Wankulukuku,” says Kisala.

Goldie. Kyambadde, while featuring for Bright Stars, makes light work of Victoria University defenders in the 2013 league. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE



Pius Ngabo, currently Police FC assistant coach and former player and assistant coach at Express adds; “Kyambadde’s contribution to Ugandan football can’t be underestimated. He played football in such a way that amazed many – the quick dribbles, pinpoint accurate passes and plethora of scoring chances he created for his teammates. I was personally not surprised when he was nicknamed ‘Black Maradona’ while playing in Vietnam,” says Ngabo.

Kyambadde’s early days can be traced from Sheikh Kakeeto’s Naggalama Islamic school. He came to Express when he was 17. It’s said that because of age and size, the club advised that he meanwhile plays for Arua Young as he matures. It was there that he first featured in the topflight league of 1994.

Express finally signed him in 1995 and he was pivotal as they won the league in 1996 and Uganda Cup in 1997. In 2000, he moved to his childhood favourite club; KCCA only to make a U-turn to Express in 2002 where he won the Uganda Cup in 2003. At the national level, Kyambadde played for the U-23 Kobs team that qualified for the 1999 All African Games in South Africa, where Uganda finished second in Group A above strong teams like Algeria and Mali.

In Cranes’ 2-0 win over Mali, Kyambadde netted Uganda’s second goal after Morley Byekwaso had snatched the opening one. He earned his debut senior cap on June 1, 1996 in Kampala. Kyambadde’s best match in Cranes in colours must have arguably been the Group E 2002 World Cup qualifier against Guinea at Nakivubo Stadium on April 8, 2000. Guinea led Cranes by 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Hassan Mubiru and Magidu Musisi drew level with two goals.

Guinea scored another to lead 3-2 before Abubaker Tabula made it 3-3. That was not all as Guinea made it 4-3 in the 88th minute. In the 89th minute, Kyambadde who had set up the three Cranes goals worked like a donkey to rescue Uganda from the jaws of defeat by scoring the late equaliser. Such was his utility nature.

He retired from the Cranes in 2004.

KYAMBADDE FACTFILE (ACHIEVEMENTS)

Played for Arua Young, Express, KCCA, Proline and Bright Stars.

Played professional football in Vietnam for Bihh Duong and Hai Phong.

Won the league with Express in 1996 and Uganda Cup in 1997 and 2003.

Orlando Pirates pleaded to buy him but Express turned down the request.

l Part of Kobs side that qualified for the 1999 All African Games, reached the knockout stage. He scored in Cranes 2-0 win over Mali.

Played for Cranes from 1996 to 2004 and notched some important goals.

In the 2002 World Cup qualifier against Guinea, he scored a last minute equaliser after setting up three goals in a 4-4 draw at Nakivubo.

Nicknamed Black Maradona in Vietnam for his eye-catching displays.

TONY MAWEJJE

Of the three attacking midfielders we are featuring this week, Tony Mawejje is the only one still playing after having recently been unveiled at Police FC where he returned after 14 years of playing for 10 other clubs in Uganda and abroad.

Mawejje’s career started at Masaka SS before he graduated to Masaka LC, which was coached by Sam Timbe, in 2003. Mawejje was yet to be signed when the U-20 (Kobs)team one played a build-up match against Masaka LC. Timbe included Mawejje in the Starting XI with an intention of exposing him to the selectors and the trick worked. Mawejje was invited to the youth team and most importantly the big clubs were alerted of his presence and capabilities.

True Workhorse. Mawejje is every inch a modern footballer one that takes instruction, falls back to help the defence and move forward to help the attackers surge in droves. Easily every coach’s desire. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO



KCCA tactician Mike Mutebi signed him in 2004 ahead of SC Villa. Being young, Mawejje stood no chance of capturing a first team place and he left for Police FC in 2006. During his first year with the Cops, Police won the 2006 Cecafa Kagame Clubs Championship. Between 2008 and 2009, he featured for URA and won the 2008 league title.

Mawejje joined the paid ranks in 2009. His first club abroad was Iceland’s IBV Vestmannaeyjar where he stayed for four seasons and appeared in 106 matches with 10 goals. In 2012, Mawejje was loaned to Golden Arrows of South Africa which he left after two seasons to join Valur Reykjavik of Iceland.

Other foreign clubs he featured for include Norway’s Haugesund, Iceland’s Throttur Reykjavik, Albania’s KF Tirana, Qatar’s Al Arab and Iraq’s Al Shorta.

At Tirana, he impressed right away by scoring in his debut match. It was a long range shot deep into the second half that went direct into the goal amid wild celebrations from the affectionate club fans. In another match, Mawejje stoodout as Tirana edged Kukesi FC to the Super Cup.

Mawejje made 83 appearances for Uganda Cranes between 2004 and 2017 with a haul of eight goals. He was in the Cranes side in 2017 that returned to Afcon after 39 years of waiting. Former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre dropped him from the team after a disappointing stalemate against Ghana.

He was however recalled in September of the same year at the age of 35.

In 2013 after the retirement of old war horses Sekagya and David Obua, Mawejje took over the mantle playing a major role in Cranes’ two World Cup qualifiers scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Liberia and a 2-1 victory over Angola. At the time, he told the media that he was forced to double his effort after the retirement of Sekagya, Obua and Nestroy Kizito. “With the three still around, we always felt safe. Without them, we now have to take up that responsibility,” Mawejje was quoted.

MAWEJJE FACTFILE (ACHIEVEMENTS)

Played for a total of 10 clubs both in Uganda and abroad.

Made topflight league debut with Arua Young in 2004.

Won the Cecafa Kagame Clubs Championship with Police in 2006

Won league with URA in 2008.

Scored for Cranes in the 2013 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Angola.

Long wait for Africa Cup of Nations ended in 2017.

Recently signed for Police for the 2020/21 season.

What others say; (Compiled by Innocent Ndawula)

Mark Ssali ( NCS Board Member)

While Kyambadde was the slowest, his brain was superior and left foot super magical. A one-in-a-generation player. Mbabazi was a double footed menace with a great engine and a better eye for goal than the two. Mawejje ranks third only beats the two via better ability to win the ball back and in the longevity stakes.

Aldrine Nsubuga (Soccer analyst)

Kyambadde - a stylish playmaker with outstanding dribbling artistry. Dead ball specialist. Mbabazi - Flamboyant central midfielder with great technique, ball distribution and command. Great shot. Mawejje two footed central midfielder with a knack for goals. Great mobility. In the play making role Kyambadde was greatest.

David Lumansi (NTV & CBS Show Host)

Kyambadde enjoyed to play his own way like Okocha. He even scored a goal like the latter’s in the 2000 Cecafa finals. Mbabazi was my captain at Kampala United but he never played a match at 60 per cent fit. That unfitness denied to show his full potential. Mawejje had the best engine and was good both defensively and offensively.

Andrew Mwesigwa (Ex-Cranes captain)

Kyambadde was more skillful whereas Mbabazi was more versatile. Those two were in a class above Mawejje, who was a good player but sometimes lost positioning sense. Mawejje did almost everything else well but just wasn’t the super talented and killer-pass midfielder like Mbabazi and Kyambadde. He however played longest.