Mbekeka blames all but self for Tanzania loss

By Makhtum Muziransa

There is no shame in losing a football game, even much less if the opponent is formidable as Tanzania, Uganda’s challenger for a spot in the first round of Africa’s Fifa Women U-20 World Cup qualifiers, were.

The sides met in the preliminary round that Tanzania won 2-1 both home and away to advance to the first round, where they meet Senegal, with a 4-2 aggregate score.

Good as Tanzania – reigning Cosafa U-20 champions and participants at the Union of North African Federations (UNAF) – were, Uganda left with some bruised reputation as they were knocked out at Star Times Stadium – Lugogo on Saturday.

After the loss in Tanzania a fortnight ago, coach Olive Mbekeka decided to change her entire defence bar makeshift left-back Asia Nakibuuka.

Goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga, owing to her impressive form with the U-17s, was brought in for Juliet Adeke who was partly at fault for Tanzania’s goals away.

Crested Cranes centre backs Shadia Nankya and Aisha Namukisa were shifted to defensive midfield and right back respectively making way for the U-17s pair of Bira Nadunga and Stella Musibika – who was exposed by the pace of the Tanzanians when she started as right back in Dar-es-Salaam.

Advertisement

“We lack midfielders,” Mbekeka would later explain her decision in the post-match press conference where she faulted players for not having the discipline to work on their fitness during the off-season.

Mbekeka’s squad was short of options after Shamirah Nalugya suffered an injury in training while other summoned players were failed by having contrasting details on their passports and league licences.

“Shadia did well but lacked the endurance to finish the game while Shakira (Mutiibwa) is good at winning the ball but gives us close to nothing in terms of attack. We do not have enough aggressive players that understand the game.

“My appeal to club coaches is to stop pampering the girls. They need to be coached well without overloading them because we have really little time with them in the national team.”

It was a nervy start for Uganda as Tanzania’s Diana Lucas Msewa hit the bar from distance while Clement Sanga fluffed the rebound.

The hosts, who lacked creativity in midfield, recomposed and finished the first half with chances for wingers Fauzia Najjemba and Lillian Mutuuzo but these were far between.

Uganda, however, took the momentum into the second half, and scored just three minutes after the restart as midfielders Teddy Najjuma and Phionah Nabbumba combined to finish off a decent delivery from Nakibuuka.

“We seem to concede a lot after half-time and that is something we shall look at going into the next round.

However, we believe that Uganda as our neighbour was one of the toughest opponents we can face in qualification. So we believe that if we stick together, we can get desired results,” Tanzania coach Bakari Shime, said.

Having gained the respect of the Tanzanians, all Uganda that had set up defensively had to do was hold onto this lead to progress. But 10 minutes later, Nakibuuka was caught ball watching as Sanga raced into the box to play in Msewa for the equalizer.

Mbekeka’s plan had been unravelled and she took off Najjuma for Margaret Kunihira. The U-17 winger that was deployed in midfield but before she got involved in the action, Sanga made it 1-2 for the visitors with a carefully delivered freekick from distance.

Nankya then also made way for Zainah Namuleme – also a winger deployed in midfield – but Mbekeka defended the decision saying she had seen the two substitutes play in midfield in their formative years before claiming Uganda was let down by lukewarm preparations.