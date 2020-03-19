By Denis Bbosa

KAMPALA- The Government has suspended all public gathering and activities that bring large numbers of people together as part of measures to curtail the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that effectively puts off all sporting activities in the country.

The ban, announced in a national address by President Museveni last evening, will take 32 days before further health assessment can inform future decisions.

“Public gatherings such as sports events, concerts and in discos and so on are banned for the next 32 days,” Museveni said.

The decision comes in the wake of Caf suspending Chan indefinitely on Tuesday. Fufa yesterday announced it had called off Chan team camp, an inevitable decision that Cranes coach Johny McKinstry could only lament about.

“We are disappointed that it has ended but we understand that everything was done in good spirit,” he told Daily Monitor yesterday.

McKinstry said he was ready to give players personal training. He has handed down training programme to individual players to keep them fit until action resumes.

“We have created a WhatsApp group with coaches and players to continue sharing tactics. That meditation of what we have been doing in the seven days in camp will continue to guide the players as we wait for future Caf decision,” he added.

Caf is expected to propose potential new dates in due course depending on how the global coronavirus pandemic is tackled.

Advertisement

Uganda Cranes, into a fifth Chan appearance, are placed in group C alongside Rwanda, Togo and defending champions Morocco.