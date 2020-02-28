McKinstry: Why I chose Karisa, Lukwago for Chan

By Denis Bbosa

Newly signed Vipers forward Milton Karisa was the biggest surprise in Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKnistry’s preliminary pick for the Chan tourney in Cameroon due next month. Injured KCCA shot stopper Charles Lukwago is also one of the players that startlingly made the 34-man provisional squad that gets to business on Sunday.

Prodigal sons

There were gasps of surprise in the Fufa House media room yesterday as Karisa’s name was loudly read out by McKinstry - and he was immediately joined by another ‘forgotten’ player, Julius Poloto of KCCA who has been ravaged by injuries for over seven months.

Famed for his terrifying pace, it is perhaps somewhat understandable why the Northern Irish coach gambled on a player who played his third Uganda Premier League for Vipers on Tuesday, the fitness issues notwithstanding.

“Milton (Karisa) did well in Morocco but for none footballing reasons he returned. I have been following him for a while and encouraged him to sign for a club in UPL.

“He has only played few games but he has talent, speed and is a better player now. He has got the character that I love,” McKnistry told Daily Monitor.

He hopes that the severity of Lukwago’s injury is not bad as first reported.

Advertisement

“You have got to remember we have five weeks to prepare and all those players are training. We speak to their clubs and get confirmation that they will all be fully fit within one week.”

Bagoole, Ali, Muzamir overlooked

McKinstry defied prediction, dropping fans favourite David Bagoole, who had scooped three consecutive man-of-the match accolades with Busoga United and KCCA duo of Gift Ali and Muzamir Mutyaba.

“David (Bagoole) has had a good season. When players are not selected, it doesn’t mean they are bad players but they just don’t they fit in the coach’s system. The best example I can give is Mikel Obi (former Nigeria and Chelsea box to box midfielder) is good footballer but Pep Guardiola (Man City Spanish coach) wouldn’t sign him because he is not his kind of player,” he expounded.

Against Togo, Rwanda and champions Morocco in the Chan group, he intends to adopt the Cecafa approach of playing a playmaker as a holding player to ignite attacks, and that requires speedy players which he says rules out Bagoole, Mutyaba and Ali.

“There is a balance in the team. We have defensive resilience and options in attack. We can do better than at the previous Chan tournament. We have enough fire power in the squad.