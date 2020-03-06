McKinstry convinced UK based trio will add spark

By Denis Bbosa

The glaring absence of midfielder Farouk Miya, Uganda Cranes’ go-to star in the last four years mattered less the moment coach Johnathan McKinstry announced three names - Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru, Jayden Onen and Elvis Okello Bwomono.

Quick google searches produced impressive resumes for the aforesaid trio pointing to McKinstry’s desire to give all players a chance and the desperate bid to rebuild the senior national team. The 34-year-old tactician defended his selection yesterday while outing the 20 foreign players, to be joined by five local based when Uganda Cranes takes on South Sudan in a double header on March 28 and 31.

Bwomono who?

“Bwomono is a 21-year-old player born in Gulu but raised in Kampala before moving to England. He broke into the South End team at 18 and has played over matches. He is enthusiastic to play for his country and he will offer competition at right-back,” McKinstry expounded. With Denis Guma out, Nicholas Wadada will battle with Bwomono for the starting berth.

Enter Onen creativity

With Miya still regaining fitness at Turkish club Konyaspor, Brentford B midfielder Onen, whose father is Ugandan and mother is from UK, will seize his golden opportunity with pleasure.

“He grew up at Arsenal before transferring to Brentford. He has potential can play as in the centre of midfield, attacking midfielder, play on left and right, he has similar style to Jordan Sancho of Dortmund, very fast player can contribute now and in ten years just like Bwomono,” McKinistry revealed.

Nigeria vs Ugandan heart

Ultimately the biggest debate centered around Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu of Heart of Midlothian in Scotland. Born to Ugandan mother and a Nigerian father, the coach says the player chose Cranes and at 24 years, will offer the physical and forward intelligence that Cranes have lacked for a while now.

“He is tall (6’3), brings other players in the game and will bring something new to the team.

“We are confident that these three boys are coming in to compete and show they merit a place on the team.”

By and large, the summoned squad is a mixture of the tried and trusted and the young blood. Cranes top the table standings with four points after drawing away to Burkina Faso and defeating Malawi 2-0 in Namboole.