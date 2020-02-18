Mental game!

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Nine more times and Vipers SC and KCCA do not need telling how crucial every next StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) match is.

Vipers enter this one at St Mary’s, Kitende in control at 49 points, five ahead of KCCA; never mind the Venoms losing the first round encounter at Lugogo 1-0.

Fred Kajoba, the Vipers coach, and his KCCA counterpart Mike Mutebi, know the magnitude of the clash.

But the two are also experienced enough not to dab it a life and death affair. They would rather build up to it in the mind.

No title decider

We know it’s a big game,” said Kajoba, who recently replaced sacked Edward Golola, “But we are not under any pressure.

“We shall play the game the way it is but we need to be more lethal upfront. We need to improve our conversion rate because we are not struggling to create opportunities.”

On his part, Mutebi refuses to call this a title decider. “There are still some key matches that are supposed to be played that will ask us tough question,” said the three-time title winning manager.

“Although they are our direct competitors, we can’t take it as a title decider but of course it puts something in the equation in the title run-in.

“We are not under any pressure because I believe we have enough in our armoury to win this game and stay on course with our bid to retain the title. It will go down to the wire but this is one of those games that will impact the race.”

Not special

This game sees the return to Lugogo of KCCA old boy and two-time winning player in Paul Mucureezi.

Also back at Vipers, who has returned from Moroccan outfit Mouloudia Club, is Milton Karisa. He is also lined up for today’s action.

“They are not special at all,” dismissed Mutebi, “Karisa has not added to his game. Mucureezi is not a special player, we worry about team work. I have my ‘technicians’ like Muzamir Mutyaba and Gift Ali but actually it’s them to worry about us.

“Mucureezi may add some creativity and Karisa pace but it doesn’t worry us at all. Even Tito Okello (formerly with KCCA), who scored a hat-trick in their last match is on and off.” Clearly, the aforementioned will not need any inspiration.

KCCA have not won in their last five visits to Vipers, with today’s hosts winning twice and drawing thrice, including their last.

Defender Farouk Musisi and long term injury layoff Muhammad Shaban are still out with for Vipers but Kajoba could welcome back Halid Lwaliwa, Karim Watambala and Siraje Ssentamu.

The visitors welcome back Julius Poloto but Sadat Anaku, Jackson Nunda, Sam Kato, John Revita and Sam Ssenyonjo are still out.

StarTimes uganda premier league

Playing today

Vipers vs KCCA, St Mary’s Kitende - 4pm

Live on Sanyuka TV

Other games - 4:30pm kick off

Busoga United vs URA, Jinja SS

Wakiso Giants vs Maroons, Kyabaggu

Police vs Bright Stars, Lugogo

UPL Standings

p w d l f a pts

Vipers 21 15 4 2 32 12 49

KCCA 21 14 2 5 40 20 44

SC Villa 21 10 7 4 28 18 37

URA 21 8 10 3 23 15 34

Onduparaka 21 9 3 9 27 19 30

Bul 21 8 6 7 24 20 30

Busoga United 21 9 3 9 24 22 30

Mbarara City 21 8 5 8 21 21 29

Wakiso Giants 21 7 4 10 21 24 25

Maroons 21 6 6 9 25 32 24

Express 21 7 3 11 25 33 24

Bright Stars 21 5 8 8 19 22 23

Kyetume 21 7 2 12 16 30 23

Police FC 21 7 4 10 27 31 22

Tooro United 21 5 4 12 14 34 19

Proline 21 6 3 12 13 35 15

Source: upl.co.ug