Mutebi ignites league and Cup double ahead of Vipers crunch tie

By Denis Bbosa

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi admits that his thirst for more trophies has prompted him to target another splendid Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup double - moments after his side emphatically stormed the knockout tourney round of 16 on Saturday.

Second half goals by defenders Peter Magambo and Filbert Obenchan in KCCA’s Uganda Cup 2-0 victory over Bukedea at StarTimes Stadium ensured that Mutebi’s side is still firmly on course to repeating the 2017 rare double feat. The Kasasiro Boys are five points adrift of UPL table leaders Vipers ahead of tomorrow’s blockbuster meet at St Mary’s Stadium - that will to greater extent determine the title destiny.

“We still have to play catch up, the race is still on, the double is very much possible and we shall push until the end,” Mutebi told Daily Monitor.

He added; “I still insist the team is operating at 45 percent but am happy the goals are coming from everywhere. The goals scored by the defenders were right from the training session which gives me hope that the boys get what we learn.”

After dispatching Bukedea in a calculated demeanor that saw KCCA play cautiously in the first half and come out like wounded beasts in the second, Mutebi immediately shifted focus to the Vipers title shaping tie.

“I’m happy to have key players back in time especially Mutyaba (Muzamir).