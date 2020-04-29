By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Mike Mutebi ensured safety and life shone through in his prayer for sport to return to a stadium near you as quickly as possible.

The KCCA manager says the Coronavirus-enforced sabbatical has given the world something to ponder, with only essential activities continuing as the globe battles the pandemic that has pulled economies into a halt.

For a man who eats, breathes and sleeps football, this is surely a testing time for him as he counts days at home, yet even he knows there is more to life.

“Absolutely,” said Mutebi while appearing on Monday night’s NTV Press Box, “Yes we want the game back, and the federations are doing their best but safety and health first.



Self-discipline

“But even in this unfortunate situation, I see good things,” he added, “The break is a good thing for Ugandan players because there is now a positivity of knowing that you (players) can do things on your own.

“At least I can speak for KCCA players. Our fitness coaches gave our players training programs and each player is supposed to send in their workout videos for follow ups. It’s been happing in Europe, now it’s happening here.

“That is a positive we must carry forward. This has showed we must lead our lives well on our own. But you know it calls for discipline.

“I’m also happy with Fifa coming in to help federations but this is also a lesson for us in the game, for Fufa itself. We must have a contingency plan for future eventualities like this.” Fifa are releasing $150m (Shs571b) to their 211 member associations to ease financial constraints during this testing time.



Sniffing around

Mutebi also touched on possible transfer activity, admitting that “clandestinely, we are making our moves and once this lockdown is done, we shall do business.”

With the league return still in limbo, at least by the time President Museveni addressed the nation last night on lockdown measures, Mutebi is desperate to have the season settled on the field of play.

He wants them to see out the remaining five topflight matches, but is open to the laws of the game applying to decide the champion now.

“It would be sporting sweet to complete the season, and as you know, we are still competitive.

“But the rules say if 75 per cent of the games have been played, the leader of the table is the champion, so Vipers are champions if we end today. I have no problem with that, but it would be nice to finish the season, and I’m happy to hear both Fufa and UPL want it that way.”



Hungry as ever

Mutebi dismissed suggestions that possible fixture congestion on the league’s resumption could hurt players. “May be other clubs will struggle but it will not affect us as KCCA. We condition our players and we are used to playing two games in five days.” The three-time national champion with KCCA also dismissed talk his energy levels seem to have diminished this season, insisting “the hunger is still very much there, and the desire to do well.

“We shall continue to chase for trophies and appear at the continent because that is where we learn.” Mutebi conceded this has been a mediocre season both for them and Vipers. KCCA are second on the table four points behind Vipers (54).

WHAT THE LAW SAYS;

Article 18 (ii) of Fufa’s competition rules on failure to complete the league due to force majeure states that “where all the clubs in the league have completed the first round fixtures but less than 75% league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standing of the league.”

SITUATION IN UPL

Currently, over 80 per cent has been played and should the season fail to continue, Vipers would be champions with Proline, Tooro United and Maroons being relegated.