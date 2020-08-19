Namboole land question deepens

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

The establishment of market stalls on Mandela National Stadium, Namboole land has stirred unpleasant emotions.

For the past few weeks, the land between the railway, Sports View Hotel and Palace Junior School, has been undergoing levelling on what had been turned into a garbage dumping site.

Now the place is covered with blue-roofed market structures supported by eucalyptus poles. The market is in advanced stages of opening giving limited options to stadium managers.

Jamil Ssewanyana, the stadium Managing Director, is aghast with these ‘overnight’ structures.

“We continue to play our part. We are following up with this case. Like in the past, we raise red flags but it is frustrating to see such structures coming up at a time when those encroachers seemed to be cooperating,” Ssewanyana said in an interview yesterday.

Unavailable land title

Namboole land is reported to be having more than 200 encroachers who have been helped by the unavailability of the land title which in 2006, had been reported missing by the lands commission.

The nature of encroachers on the 128-acre land consists the cocksure army veterans and claimants who assert a dubious land acquisition process. Consequently, about 20 per cent of the land has fallen in the hands of encroachers, according to Robinah Kebba, the vice chairperson of the stadium board.

True to form as newly appointed minister, Denis Hamson Obua made a reputation for making dramatic decisions in response to the complex nature of Namboole land.

In February, basing on verbal assurances from the Ministry of Lands and the Uganda Land Commission that the stadium land title would be released before the end of March 2020.

During a familiarisation tour in February, Ssewanyana introduced Obua to a blankly inscrutable Capt Haruna Semakula, who colludes with a one Kawooya, Isma Migadde and Ssalongo Bwabye, Chairman Kireka B, to systematically gain more ground.

A person not associated with Namboole stadium management, but with knowledge to the situation, told Daily Monitor on Monday that the stadium managers had been facing mounting pressure from encroachers, to the point of where it is disrupting their jobs. Ssewanyana alluded to this in a separate interview.

“It is hard at the moment given the political situation. It is always difficult but we shall push for the protection of the stadium land until the land title is obtained,” Ssewanyana said declining to comment further.

Justice Bamugemereire’s Land Probe Commission found several intricacies on the Namboole question including a special title acquired on the land which is divided into five plots.

Expedite the land question

In July last year, the education and sports minister Janet Museveni, implored the stakeholders (the ministries of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Lands and Urban Development) to expedite the land question.

Obtaining the land title and fencing off the facility is seen by planners as a Hail Mary pass but Ssewanyana admits that “protecting that land from encroachers needs God’s intervention”.

Aside from the encroachers, local politics is making the situation uglier. Julius Mutebi, the Mayor Kira Town Council protests the establishment of the ‘new market’ on grounds of non-compliance with planning requirements of urban authorities, yet the remnants of Kira Veterans Self Help Association continue unabated.

A 2006 eviction built more resistance as the then mayor Mamerito Mugerwa was denounced as a turncoat.

Mugerwa himself is accused by Namboole for grabbing some land in front of Bweyogerere Police Station where he established semi-permanent hardware stalls.

Land conflicts have been increasing over the years because of an understaffed and inefficient land board. The chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission, Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki said in March that political interference is another big factor as government officials top the list of land grabbers.

Namboole land is part of a wider problem as land belonging to sports facilities has been vulnerable to encroachment primarily because it is located in strategic areas yet most of it remains underutilised.

This is exactly how Namboole messed itself up by leaving open chunks redundant for eternity after the stadium was handed over by the Chinese contractors prior to its opening in 1997.