Ndejje, Kitara neck-and-neck as promotion race hots up

By George Katongole

With six months to play in the regular season of the Fufa Big League, Rwenzori Group promotion hopefuls Ndejje University and Kitara are locked on points setting a classic title run-in.

Kitara, who have three home games; against Water, Kigezi Homeboys, Kansai Plascon, will have to see how it pans out on the road where they will play two contenders UPDF and Ndejje University as well as Kasese New Villa.

Kitara moved top of the table with a better goal difference after controversially beating Nyamityobora 2-1 at Kigaya COU Primary School grounds on Sunday.

Tied on 22 points, Kitara is struggling with fitness levels and injuries and are yet to engage the second gear. But it is good news for coach Mark Twinamasiko who is impressed by the newfound form of striker Brian Muluuli, who has now five games in just two second round games.

“It is important to have the winning touch and I know our home games are very important in this campaign,” Twinamasiko said.

For Nyamityobora, whose main agenda is to beat the drop, they could only pick positives from their scrappy but entertaining game.

However, the automatic promotion race will continue to thrill. Ndejje were on the verge of losing points at Kansai Plascon until a very late goal from second half substitute Ssali coupled with a brace from Sulaiman Tumusiime saved the day.