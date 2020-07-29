Ndejje University grudgingly accept Fufa decision

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

Ndejje University have reconciled with their fate and will use the play-off option to earn their promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL).

The Bombo-based university side last week saw their appeal challenging UPDF promotion to the top-flight rejected by the Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel, a decision Wilfred Muhumuza Kato, the club chief executive, has conceded “was taken on sporting grounds.”

Ndejje, who were second on the table when the season was terminated, wrote to Fufa a two-paragraph letter last week expressing their dissatisfaction about the denied opportunity of direct promotion.

“Not that we could not pursue other ways because the rules were not followed, but for the good of the game we accept,” Muhumuza said in a phone interview yesterday.

Explanation

In their appeal in May, Ndejje had argued that they were leading at the halfway mark with 18 points, which they said should have been considered because the Fufa rule says in case of force majeure where the competition has not covered more than 75 per cent games, the second half of the season would be voided.

But in it’s decision last week, Fufa said some teams like Nyamityobora had played 75 per cent of their games, and that the panel found it necessary to consider this instead of the clause on less than the cited quota in the interest of fairness and justice.

“Since the regulations did not cater for all scenarios in regard to the 75% rule, the Executive Committee was justified in exercising its powers under Article 85 (on matters not provided for) which aimed at seeing that sports justice was achieved,” the ruling said.

The Fufa decision appears to suggest that the rule remains vague as far as more than 75 per cent is concerned since it leaves the exactness of the quota in an island in case a team has played as much but not exceeded the percentage.

Myda (Elgon Group), are the other team to be promoted to the Uganda Premier League after the football season was called off prematurely by Fufa due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ndejje will now have to pick themselves up and win the two ultimate knockoff games in the play-offs, whose schedule is not yet out. They will start the battle with Kiboga Young/Mbale Heroes.