New academy ‘rules’ huge step

Fufa has embarked on a crusade to improve the quality of locally trained players with an aim of offering young players more opportunities. Fufa Youth Football Development manager Bashir Mutyaba issued an ambitious and largely admirable set of proposals which, if fulfilled, he believes would change the way players are developed.

The most striking idea is that coaches working with academies must have a minimum coaching standards. The most radical proposal is that all academies should present financial records before getting accredited to the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

The new regulations include provision of holistic coaching, taking into consideration players’ welfare, safeguarding of children and how they should be coached. In truth, neither of the five key areas are new. Many individuals have run youth development projects for years, while a bunch of others have failed in an equal measure.

What is new is the belief, held by Mutyaba, who speaks optimistically of the proposals. These regulations, which will be implemented by Fufa, placed control of player development in the hands of professional clubs in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and the Big League (BL) that are obliged to comply with certain professional standards. “There must be a deliberate action if we are to streamline youth development,” Mutyaba said.

The most obvious omission though is the absence of a commitment to mandatory qualifications for youth coaches. Although efforts have been in place, many lower leagues, especially in rural areas, lack qualifications. The other flaw - predictably - concerns money. Top clubs and project-run teams can finance academies but lower division and community ones will struggle. There is no mention of how this would be overcome.

Academy components

Although some academies undoubtedly provide admirable coaching, facilities, and support to the prospective players, many others have a chequered history.

Several problems are documented including a results-oriented approach and cases of sexual abuse as well as psychological damage caused by careless coaching practices.

Nimrod Kintu, a respected youth coach believes the focus to produce youth sides that win games only encourages clubs to recruit the strongest boys, at a young age and not to develop the skills of the technically gifted.

Before the academies were deregistered at the beginning of this month, Fufa fell short on explaining how successful these academies have historically been.

Mutyaba explained that the most important thing now is compliance.

But not all academies can be at the same level as the other. Fufa, therefore, would have done better with trying to grade.

“Grading is for audit purposes where clubs can be assessed regularly in terms of productivity, training facilities, coaching, education and welfare provisions,” Mujib Kasule, who has been running the Proline Soccer Academy since 2007, said.

In his thinking, grading would ensure that money is invested into youth development with top academies receiving more funding.

The success of an academy might be attributed to different factors, including the quality of its scouting network; the quality of coaching; the location and available pool of players; its recruitment, retention, its reputation to players and their parents; its tendency to play its own academy players; and its reputation amongst coaches from other clubs, who may be prepared to take a chance on its young player.

Limited scope

Attending an academy involves costs to players and their parents in time and money, lost social opportunities as well as the emotional stress upon release.

Whereas Fufa is focused on ensuring the golden goose of the Uganda Cranes, the lack of a minimum age requirement for professionalisation will inevitably raise questions about early specialisation and the impact this could have on children psychologically.

Hajara Ddembe, the commissioner Physical Education and Sports argues that it is important for young children to play multiple sports, as well as experiencing grassroots football with their friends in their local communities.

“It is important to allow more creative freedom with young children as they also have the opportunity to try other sports,” Ddembe says.

However, question marks remain about what happens to the players who do not make it as professionals at a young age.

“If a player is released at let’s say 14 after being with an academy from a young age, where does he go? Such key considerations in child development need to be highlighted,” she adds.