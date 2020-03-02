New golf union president Matsiko preaches unity

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Moses Matsiko wants to instil greater cohesion between clubs and stakeholders after attaining a two-year tenure as Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president.

The now former Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa captain replaced Innocent Kihika after defeating Paul Baite by 11 votes in a poll on Friday.

“It’s a big assignment,” Matsiko told Daily Monitor yesterday.

The Pinnacle Security founder rose to the helm after beating Baite 21-10 in a 31-man electoral college made of immediate past UGU presidents, the Uganda Ladies Golf Union president, club captains and the Uganda Professional Golfers Association.

“It went well. Nothing is easy when it comes to elections,” Matsiko said, “I think I said things that represent the people and us to the captains and delegates.”

Matsiko had served as a committee member in charge of the national team for two years under Kihika.

He now wants to unify the golf fraternity and keep churning out talent from juniors to the pro ranks.

“Our biggest message is standing up for unity between clubs, stakeholders and special recognition that there is no Union if there are no member clubs,” he said.

“Secondly, is growth of golf in the countryside existing clubs, increasing junior golf development, improving and promoting amateur players all the way up to professionals is vital. Then, the seniors who rest at the end of the cue also have to be considered as they are a big resource and the ladies not to be forgotten.”

“That aside, we have to implement the world handicapping system which begins with awareness and creating a technical team to train people at different clubs to help deliver the strongest national teams like it is done in Kenya, South Africa and USA,” added Matsiko.

He will be deputized by John Katto with Anthoy Agaba as secretary and Joseph Bagabo as treasurer.