North Africa: Our players must endure

By Innocent Ndawula

A decade ago, South Africa was the haven of Ugandan footballers with their scouts prizing out every fast-rising talent to the Rainbow Nation. Ball-weaver David Obua and shot-stopper David Onyango are the pick of the lot that have earned cult status from South Africa. Former Cranes defender Timothy Batabaire and goalie Posnet Omony also justifiably punched their weight.

But it is not Zulu land that today’s Ugandan players are clamouring for.

The North African bug unexpectedly hit Uganda and has seen even upstarts like Joel Madondo get gigs in the Maghreb.

No disrespect to the former Busoga United striker, but how a player of humble skills like him gets the coveted No.10 jersey is unexplicable and more so would have been unfathomable two decades ago.

Onyango, who had to sit on the sidelines and move on loan spells, sometimes, to a handful clubs as mediocre players took his rightful place between the posts, tells of perseverance and hard work. Obua, who was deployed as a left-back and midfielder at

Kaizer Chiefs yet his natural role was a left-winger, concurs and adds that it also goes down to manning-up, change in attitude and an ounce of luck.

Onyango waited for no less than four years to become a mainstay and that patience has yielded enterprising fruits with the 2016 African-based African Player of the Year award being the unsurpassable epitome thus far.