Onyango revels in historic seventh Absa Premiership title

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Denis Onyango became the joint most decorated foreign player in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) after Mamelodi Sundowns unexpectedly sealed an unprecedented tenth crown on Saturday.

Like his teammate Liberian Anthony Laffor, goalkeeper Onyango bagged his seventh league medal after Sundowns defeated Black Leopards 3-0 to pip Kaizer Chiefs on the final day of the season.

Johannesburg giants Chiefs and Sundowns headed into Saturday’s finale level with 56 points but the former were ahead by virtue of a better goal difference of three.

And Sundowns were off to celebrations at the full time whistle at the Dobsonville Stadium after Baroka had held Chiefs to a one-all draw to survive the drop.

Former Sundowns forward Khama Billiat had given Chiefs the lead on 39 minutes but Mozambican Kambala equalised for Baroka 20 minutes later at the Bidvest Stadium.

Sundowns completed their job thanks to Lebohang Maboe’s hat-trick, making it nine straight wins over Leopards and also gaining a two-point advantage to finish on 59 points from 30 matches.

But this trophy was least expected, especially after Chiefs had spent 379 days at the summit.

Bidvest Wits had 12 days atop, Baroka five, relegated Polokwane City three days, but Sundowns, who once trailed Chiefs by 13 points, only climbed to the top on the final day.

“The team kept believing until the last game,” Onyango would later say in a post via Facebook.

Like the previous four outings, Onyango did not feature against Leopards due to quadriceps muscle strain – Zambian Kennedy Mweene duly did his service.

But the Cranes’ skipper finished the season with eight clean sheets from 21 matches. And he is expected to return to goal when Sundowns bids to seal a double against Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup final tomorrow.

Onyango spent Saturday night partying with his teammates in the team camp and would later pose with the trophy in his bed, like Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski after last month’s Champions League win.

This is Onyango’s fourth PSL crown with Sundowns having won in 2016, 2018 and last year. It is his second PSL hat-trick after winning the 2008, 2009 and 2010 titles with SuperSport United.

He shares that success with Laffor and his captain Hlompho Kekana all of whom have now won seven PSL titles – a joint record.

Onyango received several congratulatory messages, including his ex-Cranes teammate and former Chiefs player David Obua.

“I think fate is a phenomenal that is sometimes rewarded but it needs maximal efforts to achieve the ultimate goal. My emotions and of course those who are part of us are all on some tip. Congratulations Denis Onyango,” Obua tweeted after Chiefs’ crumble.

PSL stats

DAYS AT THE TOP

Kaizer Chiefs 379

Bidvest 12

Baroka 5

Polokwane 3

Sundowns 1

CLEANSHEETS

11. Richard Ofori

(Maritzburg United)

Wayne Sandilands

(Orlando Pirates)

Ronwen Williams

(Supersport Utd)

10. Veli Mothwa

(Chippa United)

9.Elvis Chipezeze

(Baroka), Ricardo

Goss (Bidvest Wits)

8.Denis Onyango

(Sundowns)

