Onyango’s safe hands: Age is just a number

By Robert Madoi

The crowning moment of any footballer is to play at the Fifa World Cup. Many, if not all, use whatever means to get to the big time. Not all succeed though.

For Uganda, the crushing inescapability of failure is underpinned by the fact that a dozen attempts have left nothing to write home about. One such attempt, back in 1980, was dead in the water before a ball was even kicked. Another in 1992 ended in the ignominy of a withdrawal from a group with Algeria, Ghana and Burundi.

So will Qatar 2022 be the proverbial 13th time lucky?

The Cranes will line up in a group alongside Mali and neighbours Kenya and Rwanda. Head coach Jonathan McKinstry is cautiously optimistic.

“Everyone knows that winning the group doesn’t take you to the World Cup, you’ve then got to beat another group winner,” the Northern Irishman recently told NTV’s Press Box show. “But if you can get into that playoff round, you’ve got a real chance; with the group we’ve got, why not?”

Real possibility in 2026

McKinstry is also alive to the myriad of ghoulish possibilities en route to Qatar 2022. The 34-year-old in fact reckons the 2026 Fifa World Cup presents a more realistic shot.

“We currently find ourselves ranked 15th in Africa. At the moment there’s only five places for the World Cup. In 2026 there will be nine,” he notes. “In terms of medium term objective, can we move ourselves in to be a top 10 nation in Africa over the next three years? I believe we can.”

But will three years be a little too late for Cranes skipper Denis Onyango? At the 2018 World Cup, the average age of goalkeepers was 29.7. Onyango is 34.

“I believe 2022 is more realistic than 2026 because I’m still playing at the highest level with my club and I don’t know what 2026 brings for me,” he says.

Geoffrey Massa was the skipper when Uganda finally ended its nearly four-decade absence at the African football showpiece but five months after Afcon 2017 finals, he was hounded out of the team. Many fans said the ravages of age had slowed down Geoffrey Massa considerably.

“Most people in Uganda believe in age rather than performance. Many of them will say that Denis is old now; he should give a chance to youngsters,” Onyango reflects.

Forever an unsung hero

Onyango is under no illusions about the impossibility of being a Peter Pan. He, however, advises those queuing up to take up his gloves to show the ability to take the responsibility.

“One thing I know is that there are a lot of young keepers in Uganda and outside who can take the team to the next level – the World Cup,” he says.

For now, though, Onyango remains Cranes best bet between the sticks. His performances with South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns, continue to remind us of his brilliance.

After all Essam El Hadary kept goal for Egypt at the 2018 World Cup at the ripe old age of 45. Onyango says the Egyptian footballing culture “made it a little easier for El Hadary to be in the squad.”

Because Uganda is decidedly different, he reckons fans will “easily forget what you’ve done and look at what’s present and start criticising instead of helping a player to make history for the country.”

Onyango also knows that the question of age will take time to fade, especially since he is – remarkably – two months older than McKinstry. The goalkeeper sees the funny side to it to the point of daring to bring it up when McKinstry appeared on the Press Box a fortnight ago.