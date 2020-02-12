Player power reigns at Wakiso, Proline survive

By Elvis Senono

KAMPALA- The sacking of Livingstone Mbabazi as Wakiso Giants coach on Monday evening after only seven games in charge was greeted with surprise in many circles. And with news later emerging that he had lost dressing room due to player power, a reaction was expected from the players for their Stanbic Uganda Cup round-of-32 game against Big League side Myda.

They duly responded by securing a comfortable 5-0 win to book their place in the round-of-16.

“I just told the boys to go out there and enjoy themselves but with winning in mind,” Steven Bengo who has again been put in temporary charge, said after the game.

Interestingly, he names a similar lineup to that often used by Mbabazi and while many of the players appeared liberated, they are also unlikely to find more naive opponents than the Elgon Group Big Leaders.

Hassan Wasswa Dazo gave them the lead on the half hour mark with a free header off an Alex Komakech corner before Lawrence Bukenya doubled the lead two minutes later with a precise low finish after being set up by Amos Muwonge.

The striker then scored the third, his second in as many games with a long range effort before flicking the ball for Dazo to head in second goal from a corner.

Substitute Geoffrey Sserunkuma tapped home the fifth with Hassan Ssenyonjo and Vianney Ssekajugo all threatening to add to the tally.

At Lugogo, the Cup holders Proline also squeezed through to the round-of-16 via a penalty shootout after third division side Admin scored late through Walter Alele to cancel out Hamis Kiiza’s first half strike.

The former however missed the only spot kick in the shootout as Admin who knocked out Police in the previous round were eliminated 5-3.