Police, Villa serve up exciting stalemate

By Elvis Senono

Only thrice have Police featured in scoreless games in the last 28 Uganda Premier League games they have hosted.

Consequently, few expected a goalless draw when the Cops hosted SC Villa in the lone game played at the StarTimes Stadium yesterday.

And many did not depart disappointed with the two teams playing out an exciting 2-all draw that strengthened their positions at the two ends of the table.

The result left SC Villa third on 34 points, one more than fourth placed URA but seven behind SC Villa in second position on the 16-team log.

Police are meanwhile 11th with 22 points from 20 games, just ahead of Kyetume and Express the two teams just outside the relegation places.

And they had to chase most of the game with Villa going ahead on 16 minutes when in typical fashion, the Police defence were caught napping for Bashir Mutanda to head home Derrick Ndahiro’s in-swinging freekick for only his second goal of the campaign.

The goal came when the hosts, like is usually the case, dominated possession and it was not a surprise that they equalised when Samson Kigozi scored a beautiful volley off a Ruben Kimera cross for his fifth league goal.

Advertisement

Villa however again fought back this time stringing together passes of their own before Ambrose Kirya set up Nicholas Kabonge for a neat finish struck just outside the 18-yard box at the stroke of half time. Few teams can match Police’s intensity though with the second half mostly played in Villa’s half as they looked to pounce on the break.

And they were duly punished for that approach when midfielder Fahad Kizito lashed in one of the goals of the season with a left foot drive that gave goalkeeper Sam Kivumbi absolutely no chance to level matters 12 minutes from time.