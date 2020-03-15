Pre-Chan tourney still as scheduled – Fufa

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Zambia coach Micho Sredojevic confirmed to Sunday Monitor on Friday evening that unless otherwise, the Chipolopolo will be touching down at Entebbe Airport tomorrow morning.

Micho was responding to our question whether they will still make the Pre-Chan Tri Nations friendly tournament due in Kampala from Tuesday through Saturday in the wake of increasing global cases of Coronavirus.

“We are coming,” said the former Uganda Cranes coach, “We have bought tickets. We respect our friends and Zambia respects Uganda.”

By press time, nothing had been heard from Mali, the third country participating in this tournament to be played at Namboole as the trio prepare for a rather uncertain Chan finals due to take place in Cameroon from April 4 to 25.

According to Fufa, arranged competitions including the Pre-Chan tournament (and yesterday’s women U17 World Cup qualifier return leg between Uganda and Tanzania at Lugogo) would go on unless otherwise.

“We shall continue with the same measures of having disinfectants at all entry points, and all places of convenience,” said Fufa deputy chief executive officer, Decolas Kiiza, on Friday.

“And we shall advise the public if advised otherwise by the Ministry of Health. We would like to continue cautioning our public, the football fans, to observe hygiene, wash their hands every other time and also disinfect whenever there is any chance.

“We have not received any major announcement from the Ministry of Health to make to our footballing fans (as of Friday evening).”

The Chan tournament Uganda, Zambia and Mali are preparing for using this tournament in Kampala itself remains in huge doubt.

Caf, who have their officials visiting host country Cameroon this weekend had by Friday maintained both Chan and Afcon qualifiers (scheduled later this month) remain as scheduled until advised otherwise.

Elsewhere, reports on Friday suggested that Morocco, who are in Group C alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Togo had pulled out of Chan finals due to the virus.

Cameroon, who have reported two Coronavirus cases, have also conditioned that for one to get visas to go to cover or watch the finals, they will have to first provide their Coronavirus test results.

Global Coronavirus numbers peaked at 125,000 by press time on Friday, with over 4,000 deaths registered so far.

2020 Mini Invitational Tournament

Games to be played at Namboole

March 17: Uganda vs Zambia

March 19: Zambia vs Mali

March 21:Uganda vs Mali

Some cancelled/postponed events

•World Football Summit in Durban

Basketball Africa League in Dakar

•European Tour, Kenya Open, Nairobi

