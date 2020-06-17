Premier League return: host of issues to sort out

By AFP

Premier League football returns today after a three-month coronavirus-enforced absence. Nothing realistically will stop Liverpool from being crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years. But there are a whole host of other issues to sort out, including relegation and next year’s European places, with the drama set to take place in empty, echoing stadiums.

When will Liverpool be champions?

Liverpool were 25 points clear of Manchester City and within touching distance of becoming English champions for the first time since 1990 when the league was suspended in March. But while COVID-19 may have delayed their title party, nobody seriously believes it is not going to happen.

Two more wins would make it mathematically impossible for City to catch Liverpool, but the Reds could triumph by winning their first game, at Merseyside neighbours Everton on Sunday, if City lose at home to Arsenal tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s men can also break two of City’s most cherished records -- they need 19 points from the remaining 27 to beat the Manchester club’s total of 100 points from the 2017/18 season and they could also better City’s record title-winning margin of 19 points from the same campaign.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Champions League trophy in a packed stadium in Madrid last June but is preparing for a different experience with the Premier League silverware being presented behind closed doors this year.

Champions League battle

Intriguingly, the battle for top-four spots could be extended to include fifth place.

Liverpool are assured of their place in the Champions League and the other qualifying berths are currently occupied by Manchester City, Leicester and Chelsea.

Advertisement

But as things stand, City cannot compete in Europe’s top club competition for the next two seasons after being banned for financial fair play breaches.

Pep Guardiola’s side have appealed, however, and could still hold onto their Champions League place next season if the suspension is overturned.