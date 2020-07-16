Recollecting Cranes memoirs at the grand continental stage

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Uganda’s national team - the Cranes - are quite a fascinating tale. Formed in 1922 but only playing their first official matches four years later in the Gossage Cup, now Cecafa, against Kenya, the Cranes have had some interesting romances.

From 1956, when they played their second match barefooted - on their own volition - after blaming the first 10-0 loss on this invitational UK tour to soccer boots; to surprising the continent with a surge to the 1978 Afcon final, the Pearl of Africa has had some box office stuff. Cecafa’s most successful nation, with 15 regional titles under their belt, incidentally played at their first Afcon tournament the same year Uganda got independence from Britain, and two years after being affiliated to Fifa and Caf in 1960.

Since then, it has been mostly tears, with the country missing 25 of the 32 editions of Afcon finals.

Yet, even amidst the tears light still shone through, with the Cranes qualifying for a total seven editions, one of them in 1978 seeing them go all the way to the final. After that final, it was hell for 39 years, filled with near misses, until youngster Faruku Miya intervened with a solitary goal against Comoros on September 4, 2016 to end Uganda’s nearly four-decade absence at the continent’s premiere showpiece.

Join us as we take you through all seven editions of Uganda at Afcon tournaments, where the 1978 edition remains the country’s badge of honour.

Afcon 1962

This was Uganda’s first appearance at the continental showpiece’s third edition, and was staged in Ethiopia. The hosts eventually won the title. It should, however, be noted that only four teams competed in this, meaning that the tournament started in the semifinals. The four include Ethiopia, United Arab Republic (now Egypt), Tunisia and Uganda. The Cranes lost 2-1 to Egypt, with John Bunyenyezi (RIP) becoming the first Ugandan to score a goal at Afcon. Uganda lost their third place playoff 3-0 to Tunisia.

CRANES SQUAD

Goalkeepers: John Agard, John Ngabeki

Defenders: David Ssimbwa, George Kakaire, David Otti

Midfielders: John Bunyenyezi, Clive Bond, Sam Bukenya, Jimmy Semugabi, Edward Semambo, Odong Kongo

Forwards: Joseph Mabirizi, Francis Atema, Baker Kasigwa, Ben Omoding

Coaches: Polycarp Kakooza and Samson Yiga (Ugandans)



Afcon 1968

Having missed out on the next two editions after their first, Uganda returned to Ethiopia, this time the tournament having grown to eight teams, with two groups of four. The Cranes were pooled in A alongside hosts Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Algeria. It was, however, a poor showing, with Uganda losing all the three games but managing to score two goals.

CRANES SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Joseph Masajjage (Express FC), George Bukenya (Coffee FC)

Defenders: James Lukwago, Ibrahim Dafala (Express FC), David Otti (Coffee FC), Ben Ezaga (Prisons FC)

Midfielders: Stephen Baraza (Prisons), Parry Oketch (Prisons), John Ddibya (Army), Polly Ouma (Army), Swalleh Wasswa (Army)

Forwards: Denis Obua (Police FC), Kefa Lori, Peter Okee (Prisons), Ben Mukasa (Coffee FC), Francis Kulabigwo (Coffee FC)

Head coach: Robert Kiberu (Ugandan)

MATCHES & RESULTS

January 12: Ethiopia 2-1 Uganda (Goal by Polly Ouma)

January 14: Algeria 4-0 Uganda

January 16: Ivory Coast 2-1 Uganda (Goal by Denis Obua)



Afcon 1974

A two-edition hiatus saw Uganda return for their third appearance at the 1974 event in Egypt, where they were placed in Group A alongside the hosts, Ivory Coast and Zambia. Like the previous two, the Cranes performed dismally, but this time managing at least a point in the 2-2 draw with Zambia.

MATCHES & RESULTS

March 1: Egypt 2-1 Uganda (Goal by Stanley Mubiru)

March 4: Ivory Coast 2-2 Uganda (Goals by Stanley Mubiru)

March 6: Zambia 1-0 Uganda

CRANES SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Patrick Nathan, Joseph Masajjage

Defenders: Ahmed Doka, Jimmy Kirunda, Ashe Mukasa, Wilson Nsobya, Edward Ssemwanga

Midfielders: Denis Obua, Timothy Ayiekho, Peter Kirumira

Forwards: Abbey Nasur, Francis Kulabigwo, Stanley Mubiru, Phillip Omondi

Coach: Otto Westhoff (German)



Afcon 1976

Uganda for the first time qualified back-to-back since their debut in 1962. But there was one constant – performances remained mediocre. For the umpteenth time, the team failed to progress past the group stage with Ethiopia, Egypt and Guinea in their midst.

MATCHES & RESULTS

February 28: Ethiopia 2-0 Uganda

March 3: Egypt 2-1 Uganda

(Goal by Denis Obua)

March 5: Guinea 2-1 Uganda (Goal by Jimmy Muguwa)

CRANES SQUAD

Hussein Matovu, Jimmy Kirunda, Ashe Mukasa, Edward Semwanga, Tom Lwanga, Denis Obua, Francis Kulabigwo, Moses Nsereko, Stanley Mubiru, Philip Omondi, Leo Adraa, Polly Ouma, Mike Kiganda, Ali Sendegeya, Godfrey Kisitu, Jimmy Muguwa

Coach: David Otti (Ugandan)

Afcon 1978

Greatest Of All Time! This 1978 team remains the country’s litmus test for any other group that wants to be called the best. Brilliant performances saw them defy odds by dispatching heavyweights en route to the final, with superstars like Phillip Omondi, Moses Nsereko and Jimmy Kirunda shining the torch. Uganda topped Group B on four points after seeing off Congo, Morocco and losing to Tunisia. A win counted for two points at the time. They torched Nigeria in the semis to set up a final date with hosts Ghana, whom they lost to 2-0. Omondi, widely regarded the country’s best ever player, finished the tournament with three goals and together with midfielder Nsereko they were named on the team of the tournament.

Heroes. The squad that beat Congo Brazzaville 3-1 opening group match of the 1978 Nations Cup. Standing L-R: Jimmy Kirunda, Tom Lwanga, Polly Ouma, Edward Ssemwanga, Barnabas Mwesigye, Mike Kiganda Squating L-R: Moses Nsereko, Sam Musenze, Paul Ssali, Timothy Ayiekoh, Phillip Omondi. PHOTO | FILE

MATCHES & RESULTS

March 6: Uganda 3-1 Congo

(Goals by Phillip Omondi, Eddie Ssemwanga and James Kisitu)

March 9: Tunisia 3-1 Uganda (Goal by Sam Musenze)

March 11: Uganda 3-0 Morocco (Goals by Moses Nsereko, Omondi, Kisitu)

Semifinal

March 14: Uganda 2-1 Nigeria

(Goals by Abbey Nassur, Omondi)

Final

March 16: Ghana 2-0 Uganda



Afcon 2017

Thirty-nine years! That is how long it took Uganda to return to Afcon finals after 1978. To put it into perspective, the last time Uganda had been at the finals, Afrigo Band were just two years and four months old. Simba, now UPDF FC, had won their second and last league title that year. Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees was the global monster hit, and a 16-year-old Barrack Obama was attending a college preparatory school at Punahou in Honolulu. A long wait it had been, indeed. But all that ended on September 4, 2016, with Miya’s goal against Comoros at Namboole confirming Uganda’s slot at the following year’s finals in Gabon. In Gabon, the Cranes were pooled alongside Ghana, Egypt and Mali. Again, while a qualification sigh of relief was warranted, the Cranes again failed to progress from the group, Miya’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Mali the only positive.

MATCHES & RESULTS

January 17: Ghana 1-0 Uganda

January 21: Egypt 1-0 Uganda

January 25: Uganda 1-1 Mali

(Goal by Farouk Miya)

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Magoola Salim Omar, Robert Odongkara

Defenders: Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awany, Geoffrey Kizito, Nico Wadada Wakiro, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Isinde, Godfrey Walusimbi

Midfielders: Hassan Mawanda Wasswa, Tonny Mawejje, Junior, Khalid Aucho, Kizito Luwagga, Azira Michael, Denis Iguma, Moses Oloya, Batambuze Shafik

Forwards: Faruku Miya, Muhammad Shaban, Geoffrey Massa, Yunus Sentamu, Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Coach: Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic (Serbian)



Afcon 2019

The Cranes qualified for the finals back-to-back only for the second time by topping their group with 13 points. And as if for eternity, Egypt were again in their way, with DRC and Zimbabwe completing Group L. Uganda then went on to – for the first time since 1978 – progress from the group, although it should be noted that teams had increased from the usual 16 to 24 for this one. The Cranes beat DRC comprehensively in their opener, drew with Zimbabwe, lost to Egypt and were eliminated by Senegal in the last 16.

MATCHES & RESULTS

June 22: Uganda 2-0 DR Congo (Goals by P. Kaddu and E. Okwi)

June 26: Uganda 1-1 Zimbabwe (Goal by Okwi)

June 30: Uganda 0- 2 Egypt

Last 16

July 5: Uganda 0-1 Senegal