Recuperating Nsibambi upbeat as Covid-19 ravages Egypt clubs

Healing Process. Cranes striker Nsibambi is believed to have contracted the virus after getting into contact with Zamalek players last Sunday.

By DENIS BBOSA

Drawing inspiration from football people like Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Juventus players Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi among others that have recovered from Covid-19 bouts, Uganda Cranes and Smouha forward believes Derrick Nsibambi he will overcome the pandemic scare that befell him on Tuesday.

Nsibambi and Burkinabé teammate Mohammed Koffi are believed to have contracted the virus after getting into contact with Zamalek SC players after last Sunday’s friendly game.

According to Egyptian news outlet Kingfut, Egyptian Premier League side Entag El-Harby reported 18 new cases of Coronavirus in the team after undergoing the Egyptian FA’s (EFA) mandatory swab test.

In preparation for the return of league action on August 6 after a five-month halt, many teams resumed group training sessions and have been partaking in closed training camps across the country.

Ray of hope

“After testing positive on Tuesday along with my colleague Mohammed Koffi, I started on my medication from home. I was told to stay home for about two weeks and then be assessed,” the Alexandria-based player told online publication Football256.

He added; “I’m now feeling fair and I think I will be fine InshAllah.”

It is indeed a testing moment for Nsibambi, who is still struggling to secure a starting berth in the sixth-placed Smouha with only two appearances thus far.

Uganda Cranes midfielder Taddeo Lwanga, who has just parted ways with Egyptian side Tanta, told Daily Monitor that the situation in Egypt is still tense although the lockdown has been eased with only schools closed.

“Even before the lockdown, the fans were not allowed in the stadiums and now every team is in camp but still the Covid-19 cases are rising,” Lwanga revealed.

It is still mixed fortunes for other Ugandans in Egypt; with Pyramids’ Abdul Lumala still recovering from injury. Emmanuel Okwi’s Alexandria Ittihad is set to face Zamalek in their first game on August 10. Okwi will meet Uganda Cranes teammate Allan Kyambadde’s El Gouna on August 14.

EGYPTIAN PRE MIER LEAGUE

August 6:

Zamalek vs. El Masry

August 8:

Masry vs. El Entag

Makkasa vs. Aswan

August 9:

Al Ahly vs. ENPPI

August 10:

Haras vs. El Masry

Pyramids vs. Tanta

Ittihad vs. Zamalek