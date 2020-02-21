Relief as Katwe thumps Kataka

By George Katongole

Allan Tebusweke scored two goals and made another to help Katwe United thump Kataka 4-1 in one of the opening games of the Fufa Big League yesterday.

Victory gave the Tuli Banyiivu side their second win of the season and ensured they got their biggest win so far. But this only lifted them from the bottom to leapfrog Light SS in the in the eighth place as Kataka remained seventh in the last relegation place.

With a handful of Katwe fans in the stands, there was an eerie atmosphere at the StarTimes Stadium Lugogo on top of a 20-minute delay for licensing hazards that denied Tony Odur his first appearance.

The game itself was exciting as Allan Kabonge’s boys were intent on scoring but ended up wasting five open chances in the first stanza with ensuring it did not end in a stalemate as Solomon Wafula scored a lovely goal on 31 minutes. But with the fitness levels of Kataka coming under scrutiny, Katwe burst into life as Tebusweke helped himself with a double which was punctuated by Habib Kavuma’s well-taken penalty.

Francis Odondo’s strike on 81 minutes only counted as a consolation for the visitors.

Kabonge felt relief and embarrassment after his side wasted a lot of opportunities.

“We could have done better but scoring four goals was incredible after we managed only six the whole of the first round,” Kabonge said.

Elsewhere, leaders Myda extended their lead to 19 points after beating Bukedea 4-1.

Ibra Nsimbe scored a hat-trick with new acquisition Norman Ogik scoring another.