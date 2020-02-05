Returning Bbosa confident he can halt Express free fall

By Denis Bbosa

In a desperate search for redemption, Express yesterday turned to Wasswa Bbosa as coach for a second time in a move that might have shocked some but it makes perfect sense in a broader context.

Express top management turned to their former player and coach to sort out the crisis left by George Ssimwogerere in anticipation of reviving the club’s fighting character, square-pass style and pride.

By the time Express chairperson Kiryowa Kiwanuka swung into action, Express was trailing with Ssimwogerere posting a 34 per cent winning rate - 33 matches, 15 losses, 11 wins and seven draws.

But why always Bbosa?

“I think management thought about me because they know I will do wonders for the team to survive relegation.

“I have signed a short term contract until the end of the season in which I believe I can challenge for the Uganda Cup trophy and win a couple of league games,” Bbosa told Daily Monitor yesterday. He is convinced that Express has changed a great deal from the one that sent him packing back in 2016.

There are plenty of factors to attribute to the Red Eagles freefall, with disputed recruitment, inexperienced players and impatient fans all raised as reasons Express are struggling to live up to the levels expected of them.

Expect more changes - Kiwanuka

“This is purely a strategy issue (coach change). Make no mistake, Ssimu is good.

Advertisement

“But at the moment, we are looking at some strategic changes to team play, which we feel shall best be accomplished by Bbosa. And of course we continue to think about how we are to move the club on the pitch from the point at which we are to a better place,” Mr Kiwanuka revealed.

He added: “Express is about footballing excellence and this we have to deliver. But are we under pressure? No. We are more like anxious!! We continue execute our building and rejuvenating plan.”

The six-time league winners lie 13th on the log with 21 points in 20 games and are one point above relegation zone.

Kiwanuka has been rebuked for taking long to get rid of underperforming Ssimwogerere but he hastily adds he was taking his time to make the right judgement.

“It is important to understand that there are different management styles and the style in use now is mine. Eyes on, hands off. People who are given responsibilities must be allowed to also make decisions,” he said.

As Bbosa plans for his first match against Onduparaka on Friday, it was reported he was luring free agent players Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Godfrey Lwesibawa,Mahad Kakooza Yaya,George Ssenkaaba and Musa Mukasa to join him at Wankulukuku.

Tradition. It is important to understand that there are different management styles and the style in use now is mine. Eyes on, hands off. People who are given responsibilities must be allowed to also make decisions,” Express chairperson Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Playing career

Played as a midfielder for Uganda Cranes, Express FC, Mbale Heroes FC, URA FC, and Victors FC

Coaching

Coached Express FC, SC Villa, Tooro United FC, Victors FC, U-23 and Uganda Cranes as deputy.

Family

The tactician is married with three children - Leticia Bbosa, Trevor Bbosa and Thierry Bbosa.