Revita braced for nine-month recovery hiatus

Nothing drives humans forward like belief, hope and confidence. KCCA and Uganda Cranes defender John Revita believes he will come back stronger when when he completes his proposed nine-month rehabilitation after undergoing a knee surgey on Monday at CoRSU Hospital in Kisubi.

“I am excited to have successfully undergone ACL reconstruction (the torn ligament is removed and replaced with a piece of tendon from another part of your knee or from a deceased donor) and I’m now working towards total recovery,” the ponytailed defender told Daily Monitor from his hospital bed.

Revita has missed most of the interrupted season with a nagging knee injury suffered during KCCA’s 2-1 league loss to URA at Ndejje Stadium’s Arena of Visions in January.

The center-back had options of skipping the surgery but decided to go for it after insistent coercion from his wife.

“I could have gone for natural healing (with medication) like Julius Poloto (KCCA teammate) but my wife told me to go for it (surgery) since the resources and time were available,” he revealed.

Such a medical operation at the Kisubi facility reportedly goes for between Shs8m and Shs11m.

KCCA team doctor Ivan Sewanyana closely watched as the surgery was done on Monday morning.

“I had also talked Geoffrey Wasswa (Vipers and Cranes defender) who had sustained a similar injury and he assured me that everything will be fine if I follow the recovery instructions,” added the former Express skipper who joined KCCA last year. He will certainly miss majority of the games next season but upon return, Revita’s quality will be pivotal for Mike Mutebi’s team as well as Jonathan McKnistry’s Cranes ambitions.

Close monitoring

“For the start, we are concentrating on restoring the strength of his quadriceps muscles before we start on his hamstring,” Ssewanyana, arguably the best physiotherapist in the country, said.

Ssewanyana says the next stage of Revita’s rehabilitation process will be strengthening the whole body, working on his movements in different directions before he later ventures into field work. The medic adds that they also have to rebuild Revita’s cardial respiratory system because at the moment it is still low.

“Once he is back on the field to embark on ball work, jumps and sprints, we shall hand him over to the fitness coach (Badru Kaddu).

“After trying out long and short shots with the ball, he will be allowed to play 15 to 60 minutes of the friendly matches in the second team where the intensity is low.

“We will monitor him until he is ready to play 90 minutes and able to contain his expectations,” Ssewanyana stressed.