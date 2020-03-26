Revita dejected after injury dashes season hopes

By DENIS BBOSA

The extended sports break has given a ray of hope to injured players to play a part in the penultimate league and Cup action, but not KCCA and Uganda Cranes calm defender John Revita.

He last appeared for KCCA against URA in Ndejje when he was substituted in the 3-1 loss in February. “I have been told by the doctors that I tore my ligaments against URA and that will require surgery soon.

“I had hoped to recover in time for the last five league matches and the Chan tourney but unfortunately, I can’t make it,” a crestfallen Revita told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Recruited from Express at the start of the season, the ponytailed dynamic defender hit the ground running at Lugogo as Mike Mutebi’s side sought to retain the league title.

Of the 25 matches played so far as KCCA occupies the second slot in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race, Revita has missed only six - against Police (twice), Maroons, Vipers, Express and Proline - and his absence was felt first hand.

He has also missed KCCA’s last two Uganda Cup matches against Dove and Bukedea.

“I feel hurt for not being there for my club when they needed me most but I know it was God’s plan. I plan to bounce back stronger next season and start from where I ended,” Revita revealed.

So impressive was Revita before the knee injury that Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry had summoned him in his 34-man team preparing for Chan before the Coronavirus impasse stepped in.

Just days before the national team preps were suspended, Revita had been replaced by Henry Katongole which also put paid to his chances of making the senior team’s Afcon squad.

“ As I prepare to face the surgeon’s table, I’m confident that the defenders left at KCCA (Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Filbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan and Samuel Kato) can step up and help the club fight for the title,” Revita added.