Rotary Cancer Run now a virtual race

By ELVIS SENONO & GEORGE KATONGOLE

It is often said hard times reveal your true friend. The saying could well apply in the relationship between Rotary Uganda and Centenary Bank after the latter announced its continued support to the annual Rotary Cancer Run.

The banking institution’s Shs100m financial intervention, coupled with organizers’ invention of a virtual race mean hopes of building a bunker and linear accelerator machines at Nsambya Hospital remain alive.

“Technology gives us options to participate from anywhere in the world. Like we have seen with meetings, we can all take part in this year’s Rotary Cancer Run by running, walking or simply doing exercise at home or in our neighborhoods.

However, you must adhere to social distancing guidelines as issued by the government,” Past District Governor (PDG) Stephen Mwanje, who is also the chairman of the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme (URCP) explained at a presser held at Hotel Africana yesterday.

Consequently, to participate in this year’s edition that will take place on August 30, both customers and non-customers can remit their Cancer Run payments and donations of any amounts through the Centemobile platform and Cente Agents countrywide. They will then be able to download a certificate of participation from the website with Mwanje encouraging participants to wear previous Rotary Cancer Run vests on that day and take a photo or video and share on their social media platforms with the hashtag #RotaryCancerRun2020,”

“Our support to the Rotary Cancer Run and other programs has been on for nine years now, and I believe through collaborative efforts, we can impact the lives of those in the communities where we operate as individuals and businesses,” Fabian Kasi, the Centenary Bank Managing Director said at the event.

The runners will also participate at home while watching proceedings on the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme website (www.ugandarotarycancer.org) and official Rotary Cancer Run Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/RotaryCancerRunUg/) starting with aerobics on Sunday August 30, 2020 starting at 7am.

The Rotary Cancer Run is an annual event organised since 2012 by Rotarians to bridge the gap in the fight against the cancer scourge.

Rotary District Governor (RDG) for Uganda and Tanzania, Rosetti Nabbumba Nayenga said that Rotary is this year involved in Food and Nutrition campaigns to promote healthy living and appealed to the public to exercise, eat healthy, and go for regular medical check ups.

“This Rotary year, we are focusing on Food and Nutrition (FAN) as a key objective. Health experts tell us that if we eat healthy and exercise we can avoid cancer. I appeal to all Rotarians and Ugandans at large to practice healthy living, which is one of the ways to fight cancer,” she said.

To-date, the fight against cancer has raised more than Shs3b, part of which has been used to build the Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Centre in Nsambya Hospital and the Rotary Blood Bank in Mengo Hospital. Both are operational.