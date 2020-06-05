SBA unveil new free football prediction game – the Premier 6

By Sports Betting Africa

Are you a football fan? Why not try SBA’s new free football prediction game, where you could win Shs100 million?

SBA are introducing the Premier 6, a football prediction game for all of their online customers to enjoy. That’s right – it’s completely free to play! You can make your selections every weekend and it will not cost you a single shilling. Simply predict the scores of six games from Europe’s top leagues, including the Premier League and the Bundesliga. If your predictions come true, you’ll win our jackpot of Shs100 million.

How to play Premier 6 with SBA

While Europe’s biggest teams have been resting, SBA have been working hard to give their customers a football prediction game that’s easy to play and, importantly, free. That’s why it will only take you a few seconds to create your ticket for a chance to win the jackpot.

Go to SBA’s Football prediction page and log in to your account. If you don’t have an account with SBA, you can sign up for free! Each weekend there will be six fixtures from Europe’s biggest competitions. All you have to do is enter what you think the score will be in each one!

How to win the Shs100 million

When you place a normal bet, usually, you have to buy your ticket and then wait until the fixtures start. With Premier 6, however, you can go back to your ticket and change your selections until kick off! So if you enter a score and later discover that a team’s star striker is injured, or that a crucial midfielder will miss out, it’s not going to be a problem. Just login again and edit your prediction. You’re in complete control!

Once the first match starts, you can sit back and enjoy the action as it unfolds. If all your six selections are right, you will be our champion. If you missed out this time, don’t worry. You can try again for free next week. There is nothing to lose.

How to get started?

Premier 6 is only open to SBA’s registered customers, so make sure you’ve got an account.

As well as free prediction games, you’ll find odds on sports fixtures from across the world every day. As one of Africa’s biggest betting companies, SBA offer a wide range of features for players to use to enhance their betting experience.

Visit SBA’s promotions page to get a bang bet by gaining access to the various special offers, Live Betting service and Cash Out option, which means that you’re never left out from the action. Get bigger odds on popular selections with Odds Boosts and earn free bets with SBA’s Loyalty Club that’s open to both old and new customers. Sign up today and get a 100% bonus on your first deposit to use on SBA’s exciting virtual games.

SBA – Bet with the best.

This article is sponsored by Sports Betting Africa

Gambling/Advertorial Content

Gambling is permitted for those 18+