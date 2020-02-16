SC Villa, Kyetume seek Cup progress

By ELVIS SENONO

The Stanbic Uganda Cup round-of-32 stage that started on Tuesday was yet to produce a shock result going into the weekend games.

SC Villa and Kyetume the only topflight teams in action on a day that has four fixtures, will hope to continue that trend when the final round of fixtures are played this evening.

SC Villa are the highest profile team of the eight in action with their tally of nine titles one less than KCCA and Express who the most successful sides in the competition.

They will be favourites to progress to the round-of-16 having built up a five match unbeaten run that includes a 4-1 victory over regional side Super Eagles in the previous round of this competition.

Youngster Salim Abdallah was one of the scorers in that 4-1 victory over Super Eagles and has had fans waxing lyrical about his abilities after he instigated the 2-1 win over Proline in their last game.

The Jogoos had been second best for large periods of the game before the youth team product set up Ambrose Kirya who was fouled in the box to score the resultant penalty and also had a shot saved.

A similar pedestrian performance could see them in trouble against a Kajjansi side that eliminated Vipers in the previous round.

Like was the case in the previous round against Vipers, they have a player who will be facing his former side with midfielder Edgar Luzige having featured for SC Villa last season.

They however lost Michael Kagiri who saved the decisive penalty against Vipers with the goalkeeper earning a move to URA.

They tuned up for today’s with a friendly against Kyetume which they lost 3-0. The latter who got their goals through Ali Feni, Denis Lubowa and Noel Nasasira traveled to Kabale to play the Vialli Bainomugisha coached Kigezi Homeboys.

Stanbic Uganda Cup fixtures today

Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys CRO Ground Mbale

Kigezi HomeBoyz vs Kyetume Kabale Municipal

Spartans vs Kataka Mashariki Ground

Kajjansi Utd vs SC Villa Muteesa II Stadium

Result

Mbarara 9-0 FHL

