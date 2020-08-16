Sevilla, Manchester United in tight Uefa Europa League semi

By AFP

Manchester United booked their place in the semi-finals the hard way and the task will only become more difficult from here.

Their surprising failure to beat FC Copenhagen inside 90 minutes in the quarter-final on Monday night was perhaps down to them underestimating the Danes, but they cannot afford to be complacent against Sevilla tonight. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side must improve, and fast.

Sevilla’s record in the Europa League is common knowledge – on every occasion that they have got as far as the quarter-finals, they have won the competition. United know all about their threat having been knocked out of the Champions League by them two years ago.

José Mourinho got his tactics wrong in that last-16 tie and it ended badly. Éver Banega was in a class of his own and keeping the Argentinian quiet will be key once again but United’s best form of defence recently has been their attack, particularly in transition.