Ssekatawa ‘seriously’ considering Fufa job

By George Katongole

Ali Ssekatawa is giving “serious consideration” for the Fufa presidency when the polls are held next year.

The former URA chairman says he wants to right the ship of Uganda’s football.

“I believe in having a clear vision. It (standing) is something I am considering seriously. We are preparing alternative views. It is time to create a new platform and I am making consultations,” Ssekatawa said in an exclusive interview last week.

Incumbent Moses Magogo, first voted into office in 2013 following the abrupt resignation of Lawrence Mulindwa, was re-elected in 2017 for another four-year term without any challengers.

Ssekatawa, a director of legal and corporate affairs at Petroleum Authority of Uganda, won the Uganda Premier League in 2011 Uganda Cup twice during his time leading footballing business of the tax collectors.

Proline director Mujib Kasule was the last man to challenge Magogo’s stronghold on Fufa but his attempt to dislodge the man who has since taken Uganda Cranes to successive Africa Cup of Nations finals after ending a near four decade wilderness, ended comically after he delivered his incomplete nomination papers late on the final day.

But Ssekatawa, a patron of Big League side Nyamityobora, says he has outstanding credentials to take over from Magogo.

The incumbent, however, is understood to be seeking to continue leadership of the federation even as he joins elective political office. Magogo has long been lobbying and canvassing support to gun for Budiope East parliamentary seat in 2021.

But should he win the MP seat, the Fufa supremo also aspires to continue at Mengo with sources telling Daily Monitor that he already consulted widely with continental body Caf and world soccer governing body Fifa on the possibility of running a national federation while at the same time holding a political office.

Other contenders

But speculation is rife that Rogers Byamukama, licensing and marketing and communications committee chairman, is the anointed successor should Magogo opt out.

Referees’ boss Ronnie Kalema, who was co-opted to the executive committee alongside Rogers Mulindwa, is also thought to desire the office.

But Ssekatawa believes that he ticks every box, for his proven track record in football administration.

“I am not aspiring for this office to make money. This for long has been the problem with people looking at you from that angle. My intentions are purely to help the game grow. I can ably play my part,” he said.

It is not yet clear if Ssekatawa would resign his legal job if he won the Fufa presidency and it remains to be seen whether he would have the luxury of time on his hands juggling two roles.

However, he believes he has the pulling power required to make key governance issues concerning income distribution, representation and political power with the league committees.

“Ultimately, the ways in which these relationships are governed heavily impact football development throughout the world,” he said stressing that power and influence need to be shared properly for more gains on and off the field.

According to the Fufa Statutes, to be able to stand for the top position, one must have at least seven years of football administrative experience in the last 10 years preceding the election.

They also must not be older than 70.

THREE THINGS

1. Then and now. Previously, the Fufa general assembly comprised as many as 134 delegates. The 1998 poll between Twaha Kakaire and Denis Obua was 128 votes heavy. The delegates assembly has since been sliced to 86.

2. The candidate. A Fufa president shall not be older than 70 or younger than 30 and must have football administrative experience for a period of seven of the last 10 years preceding the election.

3. Nomination. Only members of the Fufa assembly propose candidates and must be done in writing at least two months to elections.