Strikers with a licence to kill

By Robert Mugagga

MAGID ‘MAGIC’ MUSISI

Undoubtedly the greatest striker of his generation, Musisi is someone who made scoring look so easy. He was a product of Mulago – a Kampala suburb – who followed in the football footsteps of others like Jimmy Kirunda, Godfrey Kateregga, William ‘Bedford’ Kityo, Fred Sserwadda, Sam Mugambe, Jimmy Muguwa and Ismael Kembo. All of them and Musisi benefited from their childhood ground of “in Mulago that was nicknamed ‘Maracana’ after the famous Brazilian national football stadium in Rio de Janeiro. In the slums of Mulago, academics played second fiddle as every youngster sought to make a name for themselves through football.

But who really was this footballer Majid Musisi? At his peak between 1987 and 1992, Musisi was an agile player with very strong muscles. He was so fast and a real fighter. Although he was not very rich in craft and style, his strong point was being a determined player with no reverse gear.

Musisi was really strong with both legs. At the beginning of his career he was poor with his head but gradually improved to become one of the most feared strikers in Ugandan football.

When it came to finishing, Musisi had a hunter’s instinct for goals and could bang them in from all angles and any range. As far as speed was concerned, he was one of the quickest players on two feet and he possessed a quick change of pace that threw defenders away from his path.

One of Musisi’s greatest assets was that he could maintain the pace for a long distance. But how did Musisi emerge on the Ugandan football scene? He is said to have abandoned school at Bashir High School in Wandegeya to concentrate on football and shortly joined Pepsi FC that then featured in Uganda’s topflight league. It was around 1985 when he was spotted by the same man, who in 1973 summoned Philip Omondi to Uganda Cranes. This was of course David Otti, who in 1985 was SC Villa’s coach, that went ahead to bring Musisi to Villa Park in Nsambya.

There was too much competition at SC Villa with so many skilful players hence the reason why Musisi’s debut for Villa came a bit later during the reign of another coach in Timothy Ayiekoh.

Musisi scored twice against Maroons to announce his arrival on the topflight scene. However the league match that made him famous was the one against crossroad rivals Express FC when he scored two early goals for SC Villa with many of their fans still entering the stadium.

Everyone wondered where SC Villa had got the new powerful guy they compared to American boxer Mike Tyson, even in looks. Then came the era of Polly Ouma at SC Villa. In 1986 when SC Villa won a double, Musisi scored eight league goals. The following season, the club’s leading striker Rogers Nsubuga got a serious injury that side-lined him for some time and forthwith paved way for Musisi to take up the leading marksman’s role. This marked the beginning of Musisi’s reign as the undisputed attacking king of Ugandan football.

That very year, 1987, he emerged the league’s top scorer with 28 goals, a feat he repeated in 1989 with 15. He emerged league top scorer for the third time in 1990 with 28 goals and in 1992, he made it better with 29 strikes.

Musisi will always be remembered for his last league match in the 1992 season before he left for a professional career in France. He scored four goals in SC Villa’s 5-0 trouncing of league rivals KCC FC. In national colours, Musisi made his debut in 1987 during the Olympic Qualifier against Mozambique at Nakivubo Stadium.

Uganda won 4-1 with Musisi and Omondi both scoring braces. During the return leg in Maputo, Musisi scored again. The same year he scored a hat-trick against Zambia in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and was easily voted Uganda’s Footballer of the Year in 1992, Musisi joined Stade Rennes of France for $180,000 scoring for them 28 goals in 51 matches between 1992 and 1994. He also played for Bursaspor of Turkey where he scored 31 goals in 77 matches.

MAGID MUSISI FACT FILE:

ACHIEVEMENTS

l He was recruited by coach David Otti to join SC Villa in 1985 from first division side Pepsi FC.

l He scored two goals in his debut match for SC Villa against Maroons.

l In August 1985, he scored two quick opening goals in Villa’s league match against rivals Express FC.

l He scored three goals for SC Villa during the 1987 Cecafa tournament won by the Ugandan club.

l In 1991, he scored 17 league goals to become the first player to reach 100 goals in the Ugandan league.

l He was league top scorer in 1987 (28 goals), 1989 (15), 1990 (28), and 1992 (29).

l He scored an equaliser for SC Villa against Inwuanyawu Nationale of Nigeria away in Ibadan for the Ugandan club to storm the 1991 finals of the Africa Champions League.

l He was the top scorer with four goals in the 1989 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup when Uganda defeated Malawi to win the title.

l In his 1987 debut Cranes match against Mozambique in Nakivubo, Musisi scored two goals and added another one during the return leg in Maputo.

POLLY OUMA



He played for Cranes between 1967 and 1978. At his peak, he was one of the deadliest and most feared strikers in the whole of the East and Central Africa region.

Now with the death of great stars like Jimmy Kirunda, Phillip Omondi and Joseph Masajjage, Ouma is arguably the greatest player to have donned the Cranes colours that is still breathing.

Little wonder then, that in 1999 towards the end of last century, one Kenyan paper voted and ranked him highly among East and Central African players of the century alongside the likes of Jonathan Niva of Kenya and Godfrey Chitalu of Zambia. Ouma’s popularity in the region was beyond question and prior to the 1978 World Cup in Argentina it was only him and Francis Kadenge of Kenya that the Kenyan post office displayed on its stamps At home in Uganda, Ouma remains one of the most popular Cranes players in the history of Ugandan football. On two occasions fans protested for him to be included in the national team.

In 1969, he was dropped from the Cranes team by German coach Burkhard Pape, who thought that his playing style was too soft as he preferred hard workers.

But due to public demand, he was recalled in 1971. Two years later, Ouma declared his retirement from international football.

During his absence, Cranes performed miserably. Fans begged Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) and National Council of Sports (NCS) to sweet talk Ouma out of retirement and the later made a comeback. In 1973, he single-handedly helped Cranes qualify for the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Ouma penetrated into the Algerian defence like a knife cutting through butter to rescue Uganda from imminent elimination during the 1974 Afcon qualifiers by scoring a last minute equaliser against Algeria in Algiers to leave the home fans crestfallen.

The same year Ouma captained the Cranes to the 1973 Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) title and went on to beat Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the final.

Ouma went ahead to play a leading role in Uganda’s consecutive Cecafa victories in 1976 and 1977. Emmanuel Ssempiira, a resident of Wakaliga in Lubaga Division who played with Ouma in Nsambya FC, Coffee and finally in Simba during the seventies, recalls Ouma’s attacking style.

“There is a way he used to bend his head while stretching his legs. Ouma said that this made him so popular and often brought spectators to their feet whenever he entered the opponents’ goal area,” discloses Ssempiira.

Besides Ouma was one striker who used to leave everything on the pitch. He was far from being a ‘swamme’ (a person who poaches goals from others’ efforts’. If wasn’t getting the ball, he would drop deep to get it for himself. He had such flair that he could make things happen in a match single-handedly.

In 1968 when West Bromwich Albion toured East Africa, Ouma was one of the only five Ugandan players included in a combined East African side of 11 to play the English club. Others were Parry Oketch, Denis Obua, Stephen Baraza and Moses Wabway.

In one particular match played at Nakivubo Stadium, he went on to score an equaliser in a 1-1 draw against West Brom. The English side wanted to take him to England to play for them but he was ill-advised against leaving by some friends who argued that; “East or West, Home was best.”

Born in Busia, eastern Uganda, Ouma attended Busia Primary School, Majansi High School - Tororo, St Bernard Kiswera in Masaka, St Henry’s College Kitovu before relocating to Old Kampala SSS. While at Kiswera, the seemingly weak school team hosted giants St Henry’s College Kitovu in a friendly match. Ouma captained the Kiswera enroute to a stunning Kitovu 3-0 victory with him scoring a hat-trick.

Guess what! Kitovu vowed never to leave the Kiswera captain behind and one Brother from the Christian Instruction offered him free education at Kitovu which was the best secondly school in the region.

At club level, Ouma first played for Nsambya before former Cranes international Jimmy Bakyayita Ssemugabi (RIP) lured him to the star-studded Coffee FC. One day some officials belonging to their rival league side of Army FC (later Simba) FC); namely Francis Nyangweso and army commander Col. Idi Amin argued that the national army deserved to have the strongest team in the league and forthwith summoned senior Coffee FC players like Ouma, John Dibya, Swalleh Wasswa, Henry Buyego and Ssempiira to join them. This they later fulfilled when one Monday afternoon an army jeeps stormed the club’s training grounds at Bugolobi and took away the four players.

Ever since then, Ouma played only for Simba until his last career days. He led the club to the 1971 and 1978 Uganda league titles. Most important of all, he coached and captained (coach player) the Simba team that became the first Uganda club to go all the way to the finals of the African Cup of Champions Clubs (Caf Champions League) in 1972 where they lost to Hafia Conakry of Guinea.

POLLY OUMA FACT FILE:

ACHIEVEMENTS

l Ouma played for Nsambya FC, Coffee, Simba and briefly for Maragoli during his exile in Kenya.

l In 1972 when John Dibya was away on coaching course, Ouma became the first Ugandan player to coach and captain a Ugandan club to the final of a continental championship but lost to Hafia of Guinea.

l He played for Uganda Cranes between 1967 and 1978 featuring in three Afcons (1974, 1976 and 1978).

l He captained the Cranes team to the Cecafa title of 1973 and was also part of the team that won the regional titles of 1976 and 1977.

l Polly Ouma scored the quickest goal at the 1978 Afcon in Ghana against Congo Brazzaville being timed at 30 seconds after kick off.

l He was the Ugandan league’s top scorers in 1971 with 18 goals.

l He won three Cecafa titles as a Cranes player and later won the same number as a coach in 1989, 1990 and 1992.

l At Simba SC, he won the Ugandan league in 1971 and 1978 as well as the Uganda Cup in 1977.

l He coached SC Villa to the 1986 league and Uganda Cup double plus the 1987 Cecafa Clubs Cup title.

l He has coached among other clubs: Simba (coach-player), SC Villa, KCCA FC, Nile and Kenatco of Kenya.

l He is a graduate of Germany football having spent six months in Stuttgart learning the German language and later a year undertaking a coaching course.

HASSAN ‘FIGO’ MUBIRU



Mubiru demonstrated his striking prowess by finishing as the league’s top scorer in three consecutive seasons (2001, 2002 and 2003) to equal the records of former icons Issa Ssekatawa and Matthias Kawesa. Only two players have done better than the three in the Ugandan football history and these are Magid Musisi and Robert Ssentongo, both having emerged as league top scorers on four occasions. Born in December 1978 at Lukuli village in Makindye Division, Mubiru’s childhood dream was far from playing football. He wanted to become a medical doctor however the size of his parents’ pockets couldn’t allow him stay in school for long. He dropped out of school in 1994 while still an O-Level student. This however was a blessing in disguise as it provided him an opportunity to play more. He started at Lukuli United in Kampala’s First Division. Among other clubs then playing in this league was Police FC that was being coached by former international Denis Obua (RIP). Throughout this period Mubiru played as a right winger. The following season Police FC gained promotion to the top tier and this was when coach Obua remembered a star winger that used to give Police FC problems in the lower division.

This is how Mubiru came to join Police. At his new club Mubiru however couldn’t displace an established winger there in Paul Kabyomere. This forced Obua to try him elsewhere as a centre forward. Even Obua himself didn’t know that by doing this he was creating a new king of Ugandan football as far as scoring was concerned. In Police’s first season in the topflight, Mubiru emerged as a runner-up to the league’s top scorer. During the 1997 transfer period, Mubiru joined SC Villa where coach Paul Hasule described him as ‘a rough diamond that needed polishing’. At SC Villa, Mubiru took a while before getting into the first team.

Within two seasons and after working so hard, Mubiru finally made the Villa grade. In 1999, a very deadly striking combination was created between Mubiru and ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa which later came to be referred to as the ‘MU-MU Attack’. That very season the duo scored over 70 league goals between them and seriously terrorised literally all defences of rivalling clubs. Earlier in 1999, Mubiru played a big role in helping SC Villa win the league and Cup double plus propelling them to the Cecafa Clubs Championship final. It was during the 1999 transfer period that he crossed over to rivals Express. This was around the same time the Portuguese striker Luis Figo ditched Barcelona for rivals Real Madrid. This is how Mubiru came to be nicknamed Figo (the Ugandan Figo).

Mubiru first played for Cranes in 1988 scoring two goals in the 2-1 win over Algeria in an Afcon qualifier at Nakivubo. In 1999 he helped the Under 23 Kobs team to reach the semi-finals of the All African Games in South Africa.