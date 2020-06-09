By Elvis Senono

Onduparaka will overcome its recent troubles and be the talking point among fans again, the Aruabased club chairman, Benjamin Nyakuni, has said.

The Caterpillars sparked football frenzy across the country with a 3-0 demoltion of Sporting United courtesy Muhammad Shaban, Rashid Agau and Wahab Gadafi goals at the Green Light Stadium in Arua to confirm their promotion to top-fl ight in 2016.

However, four seasons later, the honeymoon is no more and the club that sold jerseys like

hot cake and whose name was on the lips of even non-soccer fans, has found itself scraping for crumbs.

But all will be fine, says Nyakuni. “Last season was our toughest but it did not stop us from doing the things we can do. There were some positives like we managed to hold our 10th anniversary and our first round form was good. That gave me strength, “Nyakuni said in a message posted on the club’s website at the weekend.

Player exodus

The West Nile side lost Caesar Okhuti and Gaddafi Wahab last season as players grumbled over nonpayment of wages and bonuses. Coach Livingstone Mbabazi also left , followed to Wakiso Giants by Wahab and Geriga Atendere.

Nyakuni, however, assured fans the club was working hard to avert a similar crisis next season.

“We have about five or six players whose contracts expire and we are going to speak to them. It is usually 50-50 but we will do all we can,” he said.

“It’s been a tough season but we are negotiating. We have reached out to the players with some facilitation.”

Going forward, Nyakuni indicated the club would make internal changes having also been critical of the way the football federation deals with topfl ight clubs.

Club patron Bernard Atiku was one of two legislators to hit out at Fufa last week about how clubs have been treated and sought government intervention.

“We are struggling to compete with institutional clubs like KCCA and URA who are well funded. We make 15 trips out of Arua and other clubs make only one,” Nyakuni said in a 29-minute video.

“We are going to restructure and be professional and handle players differently. We are going to have a board that oversees the activities of management.”

Nyakuni also admitted the club was at fault aft er missing out on opportunities to make money from player sales.

Former captains Rashid Toha, Shaban and Gaddafi Anguzu left on free transfers. After four seasons in top-flight, Nyakuni said it was time to challenge for at least Uganda Cup, a competition they reached the fi nal as a second tier club in 2016.

“We are targeting at least to have a trophy in our cabinet. We have some from the lower

divisions but it is high time we got one or in the top division,” he said.