UCU open title defence against revenge seeking IUIU

By Elvis Senono

KAMPALA- UCU’s attempt to become only the second team to retain the Pepsi University Football League (UFL) starts this afternoon when they host Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) at their Mukono campus. Only Mubs have managed that feat having won their two titles to date in 2014 and 2015.

To match that, UCU will look to a new-look squad with the majority of last season’s heroes moving on.

Coach Kintu Mwera however expressed confidence in his new squad insisting they will be able to face the challenge.

“Yes we have lots several key players who left. Over eight of them among them Kaye Kizito, Semambo Jerome and Wadribo Eric. However, we have gotten suitable replacements and I am sure they will deliver,” Mwera said.

For Islamic University in Uganda, tomorrow’s game is a chance to avenge their loss to UCU in the football final of the AUUS University Games at Kisubi in December. UCU won that game 2-1 but IUIU coach Kebba Haruna believes that his side will do better at Mukono.

“We had a very poor season last year in the University Football League where we finished at the bottom of our group. However we managed to bolster the squad and in the AUUS games at Kisubi we managed to reach the finals where we lost to UCU,” Kebba said.

