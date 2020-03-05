By Makhtum Muziransa

“Maybe one day a swimmer that participated in this gala could make it to the Olympics.”

Those were the hopeful words made yesterday by Rainbow International School headmaster Jason Lewis as he hosted the launch of the sixth edition of the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Midland National Primary Schools Gala due Saturday at Greenhill Academy.

“How fantastic would that be? This gala is an avenue for these children to represent their country but we are also trying to encourage competitiveness among Ugandan children and educating them on the benefits of swimming which include building muscle, self-confidence, cognitive ability and self-esteem,” he added.

Indeed swimmers like Rahmah Nakasule, 11, made their mark in the past editions of this gala. Such has been her growth that she was part of the team that represented Uganda at the Cana Zone IV in Botswana last month.

Results from the gala are entered into USF’s ranking system, from which they make national team selections as the numbers and quality of swimming at the gala grow.

“I still remember the times when we struggled to have even five schools at the event. Now we have about 40 schools involved in swimming and some of our galas have up to 800 entries,” USF competitions secretary Max Kanyerezi, said.

Among the new schools set to come for the gala are Katatumba Academy from Mbarara. Last December, USF started coaching camps in Jinja and Masaka and in coming years those districts are expected to send teams to national galas.

“We are definitely willing to extend the gala to those areas if their quality grows,” Kanyerezi added.

Midland Group of Companies, who also run Rainbow, value their sponsorship to the gala at Shs15m but most of it will come in kind in form of trophies, medals and logistics for officials.

“We are glad that what we started just to encourage swimming in national schools has become this huge,” Midland director Drashna Kotecha, said.

“In the past we had international schools participating but because they had the pools, they won all events and demoralized the national ones. So making this for only national schools was particularly to encourage and challenge them to grow and we shall continue to support them with that.”