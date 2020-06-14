Uganda’s real midfield marshals

Battle of the Playmakers. Uganda has over the years produced great footballers. One department that has enjoyed a lion’s share is the midfield. Looking back through the years, Uganda boasts of maestro linkmen like Parry Oketch, Sam Ssebowa, John Kaddu, Alex Oundo, Francis Kulabigwo, Godfrey Kisitu, Moses Nsereko, Mike Kiganda, Timothy Ayiekoh, Mathew Lucha, Paul Nkata, Moses Ndaula and Fred Mugisha, just to mention but a few. Our feature takes you back to the golden generation.

By Robert Mugagga

The midfield generals listed above have three notable omissions who nevertheless rank high among the very best football fans have ever witnessed.

The three; namely Jackson Mayanja, Stephen Bogere and Fred Tamale played around the same time. Something they shared in common was more of being attacking midfielders who surprisingly competed with traditional strikers of their generation.

They can be compared to Philip Omondi traditionally, a midfielder who would be shifted to the forward line.

About Mayanja, Bogere and Tamale, now here comes a one million dollar question.

Who was the best of their generation? Below we look at the three through the football lenses.

JACKSON MAYANJA

Super Talent. Mayanja arguably had the talent to walk into any African side. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

His talent can be traced right from school at Police Children’s School in Kibuli during the years he used to stay with his grandfather who happened to be a policeman.

After primary school, Mayanja joined Kololo SS, a school that was then famous for grooming talented footballers.

While at Kololo around 1985, Police then, coached by former Cranes international Denis Obua signed him.

However, Mayanja was so young and skinny to be fielded that his role at the club ended at training.

All the same, Mayanja demonstrated rare football skills that attracted KCC to sign him in 1986.

At the time, the club boasted a number of stars and Mayanja had to wait a little longer to get a playing chance. The opportunity finally came in 1987 in a league match against Nsambya. Mayanja won two league titles with KCC in 1991 and 1997 and two Uganda Cup trophies in 1987 and 1990.

His Cranes debut came in 1988 in a friendly encounter between Uganda and Zambia at Nakivubo Stadium. During his footballing career Mayanja proved to be such a talented attacking midfielder who used to compete with strikers later proving to be a real goal scoring machine.

For instance, in the 1992, he scored 23 league goals, only six short of the season’s top scorer Magid Musisi.

In 1997, he sharpened his boots scoring 18 goals andemerging joint top scorer with Umeme’s Charles Ogwang. With the national team the Cranes, Mayanja scored more goals than anyone else (six) during the 1993 Afcon qualifiers. Mayanja was such a fine player that he attracted foreign clubs.

In 1992 El Masry of Egypt signed him before he moved to Esperance of Tunisia. On joining El Masry and after playing his first match against Al Ahl, the Egyptian press praised his style of play and compared him to Abedi Pele of Ghana, who then used to play for French champions Olympique Marseille.

After a while Mayanja returned to his old club KCC FC. There was a time when Kenyan giants Gor Mahia toured Uganda and played a friendly match with KCC after which their British coach Len Julians described Mayanja as being in a class of his own saying that he was one player that would fit in any top team on the continent.

In a nutshell

l Mayanja played for KCC, El Masry (Egypt) and Esperance (Tunisia)

l He won two league titles with KCC in 1991 and 1997 and two Uganda

cups in 1987 and 1990.

l He won the Cecafa titles with the Cranes thrice in 1990, 1992 and 1996.

l He was joint coach for the Cranes that won the 2003 Cecafa trophy

l Uspa voted Mayanja Uganda Footballer of the Year in 1993 and 1996.

l He coached Lyantonde (URA) bringing it from the lower division. He has managed among other clubs, Bunnamwaya (Vipers), KCC FC, Kiyovu (Rwanda), Kagera (Tanzania), Coastal Union (Tanzania), Simba and Kinondoni of Tanzania. He has also coached the Uganda Kobs (U-23).

STEPHEN BOGERE

Some football experts and fans describe him as the best midfielder to have donned the Uganda Cranes jersey during the late 80s and early 90s.

Born in a Jinja municipality suburbs of Walukuba, an area famous for producing fine footballers, Bogere came from a footballing family where his elder brother late Frank Lukomwa played for Cranes, Express and Gor Mahia (Kenya) while his young brother Alex Isabirye too, featured for the Cranes, SC Villa and Express.

Bogere learned the ABC of football while at Jinja SS during the 70s.

He was signed by Grain Millers, a club he hardly played for due to his young age and size.

In 1982, Bogere joined Tobacco but unfortunately for him, the club was relegated in 1983 and thus he had to swallow the bitter pill of going down with it.

In the lower division, Bogere never lost hope and played a great game enabling Tobacco regain their place in the top league in 1985.

Bogere’s style of play, dribbling skill a good understanding of the game became the talk of the season.

He was credited with Tobacco finishing the 1986 league as runners-up to champions SC Villa and at the same time reaching the Uganda Cup final losing to the same club.

In 1987, Bogere’s form forced SC Villa boss Patrick Kawooya fight for his signature and was part of the squad that won a double in 1988 and 1989.

Bogere earned a call to the national team in 1987 becoming the undisputed number eight.

His excellent ball distribution helped the Cranes win Cecafa in 1989, the first time since 1977 ending 12 years of waiting.

Bogere was also in the team that defended the Cecafa title in 1990. Bogere also played a great role in the Cranes team that earned a historic 3-1 victory over Cameroon at Nakivubo in the 1987 Afcon qualifier.

In a nutshell

l Bogere played for Grain Millers, Tobacco, SC Villa, Spear Motors, Nile and Villa International.

l He won the league and Uganda Cup with SC Villa in 1988 and 1989.

l He won the Cecafa title with the Cranes in 1989 and 1990. He was the Cranes skipper in 1991.

l Bogere was part of the Cranes team that in 1989 reached the final of the Kuwait Peace Games.

l He has coached Idudi, Proline, SC Victoria University, SC Villa, Kiira Young and UPDF among other clubs.

PAUL SSALI:

All the three were extremely good and there is doubt about it. I single out Mayanja for having been consistent both at club and in the Cranes. He played for a longer period having started football at a very young age of 17. Besides, his goal tally was superior and a real ball player little wonder that he ended up playing professional outside the country.

SAM KABUGO:

Former Cranes defender & captain)

I know all of them so well having played with them in the Cranes. One thing all the three had in common was being superb at dribbling and passing on the ball. However, Mayanja was far better in controlling aerial balls and at heading despite being shorter yet he would compete with towering players like Paul Hasule. He was also faster and would chase the ball with a better speed. I can rate both Tamale and Bogere at the same level and put Mayanja slightly above them.

Just like Stephen Bogere, Fred Tamale was born in a sporting family where his three brothers Wilson Mugerwa, Godfrey Ssali and Henry Kiggundu all played for top clubs in Uganda.

Tamale will go down in the Ugandan history books as a remarkable midfielder whose confidence on the ball was rare.

Just like Jackson Mayanja, he also at one time attended Kololo SS where his soccer talent was first noticed. Actually, while at Kololo Tamale was once coached by Jackson Mayanja who, was already featuring for KCC in the league. Tamale was so good in midfield that caught the eye of first division club, Afro Motors. He dropped out of school in order to concentrate on club football.

Tamale’s serious football began when he joined Super division (as it was then known) club Bell in 1989 playing alongside the likes of Mike Mutebi (current KCCA coach) and late former Cranes and KCCA midfielder Fred Mugisha. Bell was then Bell managed by Polly Ouma. Tamale left Bell for Jinja-based Nile in 1991 when he was at the same time summoned to the Cranes team for the first time.

The following year, a tug-of-war broke out between Express and

KCC with both clubs fighting for his signature. Tamale finally opted for Express, a side that helped polish his talent to the astonishment of everyone.

At Express, Tamale developed a good combination with players like Issa Ssekatawa leading to a bumper harvest of goals.

The 1993 season demonstrated Tamale’s real talent and goal-scoring prowess when he emerged as Express’ top scorer with 14 goals.

The same season he proved influential enabling Express end 18 years of waiting by winning the first league title since 1975.

Sporting Family. Tamale’s confidence on the ball was rare.

Tamale actually scored the all-important goal in the 1-1 draw against SC Villa to win the league. He also played a key role in Express’ 1994 Uganda Cup victory and a historic double of 1995. In 1995, Tamale’s goal tally went up to 17. In continental football, Tamale was part of the Express team that reached the Caf Champions League semi-final losing to Orlando Pirates of South Africa. Express fans will never forget the role played by Tamale in destroying Force Nationale De Security of Djibouti in the first round with an aggregate score of 9-0. The same year, Tamale narrowly missed being signed by English club Portsmouth.

In the Cranes, he was part of the Cecafa winning side of 1992. He holds a record as the first player to score a goal in Namboole Stadium in a 1-1 draw against SC Villa in 1998.

In a nutshell

l Tamale played for Kazo United, Afro motors, Bell, Nile, Express and El Ahly (Oman).

l In 1993, he scored the vital goal in a 1-1 draw against SC Villa for Express to win the first league title in 18 years.

l Tamale won three league titles with Express (1993, 1995, 1996) and Uganda Cups in 1994, 1995, and 1997.

l Tamale was part of the U-23 that represented Uganda in All Africa Games in 1991 in Egypt.

l Cranes debut in 1991 against Sudan in Khartoum & won 1992 Cecafa Cup.

Pius Ngabo (Police assistant coach and ex-Express player)

Midfielders like Mayanja and Tamale proved to be good at attacking, reason they used to compete well with traditional strikers. Bogere was a remarkable linkman who was good at ball control with his only setback being not settling at one club. This denied him a chance of playing longer and thus demonstrating his talent. Of all the three, Mayanja was slightly better and whose talent attracted the attention of foreign clubs.

PAUL SSALI: Former Cranes goalie and coach