Unstable Police worries Mubiru

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

Abdallah Mubiru says Police FC’s progress has been tested by instability.

There have been quite many squad changes every season which have left Mubiru baffled.

The assistant Uganda Cranes coach, who was appointed on a three-year contract in December 2016, which has since expired, replaced interim boss Angelo Lonyesi, who had stepped in after Sam Timbe’s resignation.

With his contract yet to be sorted out, the impression extends to his squad.

“I think success is linked with talent and cohesion. Players must stay together longer to give desired results,” Mubiru told Daily Monitor in an interview.

Police, who sit one point above relegation with 25 points from the similar number of games, have been one of the most unstable teams since winning the league in 2005.

Recently, Ivan Bukenya, Edgar Sharp Bwogi, Kennedy Kasozi, Alfred Oginyera, Gerald Kiryowa, were signed in the mid-season transfer window last season.

Yet there was a time ahead of the 2017/18 season, when the Cops unveiled 11 new players including; Juma Balinya, Norman Ogik, Albert Mugisa, Aggrey Madoi, Basan Saafi, Simon Tamale, Stephen Mugisha, Sam Kayongo, Shakur Makeera and Gift Ali, after flirting with relegation the previous season.

But most of them left the following season.

“In the past years, they (Police) have had a couple of good players, but they haven’t had anybody stay around for a while,” Mubiru said. “I want to emphasise a little stability instead of having to see a new face every season.”

AIGP Asuman Kasingye, team chairman has been desirous of reclaiming the team’s glory but similar challenges of delayed player salaries have hindered their progress.

“Winning the league is achievable and we must reclaim our position. We must do the right thing at the right time. Apart from recruitment of good players, we must improve on administration and remuneration,” Kasingye said.

But the trend of letting players go continues unabated. Last season, they lost their most prized assets; rightback Paul Willa, league top scorer Balinya, Hassan Kalega and Ashraf Bamuturaki.

They beefed up with experienced defender Henry Katongole as well as talented but untested Yusuf Ssozi from relegated Paidha, Andrew Kigozi, Timothy Eyam, Badru Nsubuga, Mubaraka Nsubuga and goalkeeper Hillary Jomi.