Villa, KCCA avoid Cup upsets to join round-of-16 party

By ELVIS SENONO

There will be nine topflight league clubs when the draw for the round-of-16 Stanbic Uganda Cup are held later this month.

With 10 and nine titles, respectively, KCCA and SC Villa will be the highest profile clubs left with the latter among the final teams to qualify yesterday.

The Jogoos ended third-tier Kajjansi’s fairytale run with a 1-0 win at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium yesterday.

Midfielder turned striker Ronald Magwari scored the game’s only goal after beating goalkeeper Joe Serunjogi to a cross from right back Fred Agandu.

The striker’s header left the young goalkeeper exposed in what was his first game since replacing Michael Kagiri who was signed by URA following his penalty shootout exploits as Kajjansi eliminated Vipers in the previous round.

It was midfielder Marvin Nyanzi who excelled this time for the Buganda Regional outfit who dominated possession especially in the first half but could easily have been on the end of a heavier loss if Villa were more clinical.

Ambrose Kirya, Emmanuel Wasswa Faisal Muwawu and David Owori all misses chances for Villa who were joined on the day by another topflight club Kyetume.

Following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in which Feni Ali assisted Robert Sentongo, Kyetume progressed 4-2 past Big League side Kigezi Homeboys after a penalty shootout.

They joined KCCA who required another Mustafa set piece delivery to set them on the way to a 2-0 win over another second tier side Bukedea with goals from defenders Peter Magambo and Filbert Obenchan.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Round of 32 Sunday Results

Kajjansi Utd 0-1 SC Villa

Kiboga 1-0 Mvara

Kigezi Home Boyz FC 1-1 Kyetume

(Kyetume wins 4-2 on Penalties)

