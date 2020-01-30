Villa fly over Red Eagles

By ELVIS SENONO

Winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title (SUPL) still seems a bit out of reach for the record 16-time league champions who remain 10 points behind leaders Vipers.

Consequently, the other scenarios from which the club’s fans derive joy since they last won the league in 2004 comes in the form of victories over emerging forces like Vipers and getting one over traditional rivals like Express.

They are faring well thus far with their latest joy coming after they completed the double over traditional rivals Express with a 1-0 win at a well-attended game in Bombo yesterday.

Midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa scored the game’s only goal, firmly heading in a delicious David Owori cross midway through the second half after Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga had threatened to shut them out with crucial saves.

The result lifted the Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya-coached side to 33 points third on the log and eight points behind second-placed KCCA for a third straight win that after victories over Vipers and Super Eagles in the Uganda Cup.

“We changed our shape and are now playing with one holding midfielder which gives us more presence in the opposition box,” Kaziba said of his team’s upturn in form.

Advertisement

The result meanwhile saw Express remain 12th on the log with 21 points but only two above Kyetume the team that occupy the final relegation spot on the 16-team log.

“Such games against rivals are difficult to predict. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

But there are many more winnable games,” Express coach George Ssimwogerere said of the result in which Frank Ssenyondo headed wide their best chance.