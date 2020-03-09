Villa thrive amid adversity as Tooro crumble going into break

By Elvis Senono

SC Villa and Tooro United have faced similar welfare problems throughout the season.

This is in addition to uncertainty regarding the pair’s ownership status. And while Tooro appear to have crumbled in the face of that adversity, Villa players seem to be using the situation as motivation to reach greater heights.

The result is a third-place standing as the league entered a 45-day break in preparation for the upcoming Chan tournament in Cameroon.

This is after the Jogoos ground out a 1-0 away win over Tooro st the St Paul seminary in FortPortal on Saturday.

Faisal Muwawu scored the game’s only goal heading in a rebound after Tooro goalkeeper Michael Nantamu failed to deal with a David Owori delivery. The result saw Villa move to 46 points, four behind second placed KCCA and eight below leaders Vipers with five games left.

The result on the other hand nailed what could be the first of six final nails in Tooro’s coffin.

They are level on 22 points with Proline at the bottom of the 16-team log. That is three points from safety with 13th placed Police on 25.

UPL Result

Tooro 0-1 SC Villa

