Vipers expand wing options with Orit buy

By ELVIS SENONO

News of Uganda Premier League champions Vipers announcing the signing Mbarara City forward Ibrahim Orit was greeted with surprise, the player reportedly signing a three-year contract at the Kitende-based club. For many, the surprise was about the options already at coach Fred Kajoba’s disposal as the club gear up for another run on the continent after being declared champions.

Kajoba, however, insists Orit, who has been a consistent performer for Mbarara over the last two seasons, was needed at the club.

“We did not have many options on the left of attack. Allan Kayiwa and Abraham Ndugwa were used there but it is mostly Kayiwa who is more comfortable in that position. Going forward I want to use players at roles where they are best suited, “ Kajoba explained. Orit can play as a wide forward often cutting in from the left but has at times played on the right and off the main striker.

He joins former Mbarara teammate Paul Mucureezi, Kayiwa and Ndugwa as some of the players who play similar roles while youngsters Karim Watambala and Frank Tumwesigye have also at times been played on the left of midfield. “I’m happy to be here as it has always been my dream to feature for this competitive club and when the coach called to express his interest, it wasn’t a hard decision to make,” Orit, who scored four goals for Mbarara last season, remarked.