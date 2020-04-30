Vipers gaffer Kajoba admits Kizza interest

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Fred Kajoba is renowned for saying it as he thinks it, and as it comes.

It is not different now as both clubs and the media will do with some activity, especially with the current pitch inactivity.

The fight to contain the spread of coronavirus has forced most events worldwide to go on hold, and that – as you know has not spared all sporting activity in Uganda.

As such, a void is created, with players and coaches home, and the media seeking them out. You would actually think the transfer season is already open. No!

The gap between now and the next time football returns, whenever that is, expect transfer speculation, and more of it.

Underground work

And KCCA and Vipers have not disappointed so far, with several third parties associating one player to another, and Mike Mutebi as he admitted on NTV Press Box on Monday, and his counterpart at Kitende all confirming they are seriously doing underground work before pouncing when the window opens.

Prized asset

The latest is Vipers’ reported interest in KCCA’s prized asset on the left wing, Mustafa Kizza, which Kajoba has hardly worked hard to deny.

“There is no coach in in Uganda who doesn’t want to work with Kizza,” Kajoba told Daily Monitor, “I also would welcome working with him.”

The Vipers coach added: “At the moment I’m concentrating on the five remaining league games, maybe after that we shall see what we need to do. But yes I would want to work with Kizza but now he is a KCCA player.” Vipers top standings on 54 points, four ahead of KCCA in second.

Kizza, one of the best left backs in the country, is reported to be hesitant to extend his stay at KCCA after two failed attempts to move; first to Morocco, and then Switzerland in January/February.

Aziz Kayondo and Farouk Musisi are the players any left back coming to Vipers will have to contend with.

Last week, Vipers versatile player Geoffrey Wasswa was also rumoured to have captured KCCA’s imagination.

KCCA were said to be courting the Venoms’ striker Steven Mukwala, currently on loan at Maroons and leading the league scoring charts with 13 goals.