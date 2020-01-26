Vipers in deep coaching fix to find Golola replacement

By DENIS BBOSA

The glee and anticipation that greeted Edward Golola’s third return to Vipers depicted that he arrived with a lot of promise.

The promise to take the three-time league winners back to where they belong, the summit of the Uganda Premier League - and do that with aplomb and style. After all, he was was an insider and a reputable talent developer.

With problems mounting both on and off the field this week, that promise was halted on Thursday as Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa wielded the axe on Golola and his ilk, to open up debate on whether they can sustain the title challenge and who exactly can carry on the cross from Golola.

According to inside sources, Mulindwa was set to summon a technical meeting this morning to draft a way forward and elect caretakers but that didn't stop speculation from pointing at potential successors. First and foremost, there is unconfirmed talk that St Mary’s SS Kitende coach Dan Male will handle the team through the crisis period. Then talk was rife that former Bright Stars Fred Kajoba was on the brink of accepting the challenge to take on one of the hottest coaching seats in the country. Kajoba, with the required CAF A coaching license and experience may come short in producing the mandated appealing brand of football according to Kitende insiders.

Seasoned coaches like Charles Ayeiko,Kefa Kisala and Wasswa Bbosa were also believed to be eager to throw their hats in the ring but the ‘political undertones’ that comes with the job may rule them out. Insiders contend that newly appointed Wakiso Giants coach Livingstone Mbabazi seemed the perfect fit to Mulindwa’s growing list of demands but uprooting from Wakiso was the main hindrance.

Surely a new face will be prowling the Vipers’ dugout when they visit Mbarara City at Bombo Barracks, but the big question remains; who can bare the heat and gigantic expectations?

VIPERS COACHES SINCE 2006

Jan-April 2006: Charles Katumba (RIP)

May-Dec 2006: Charles Ayiekoh

Jan 2007-July 2008: Jackson Mayanja

Aug 2008 - Dec 2011: Edward Golola

2012 – 2013: Ambrose Chukuma

2014 – 2015: Edward Golola (2nd stint)

Aug 2015 – June 2016: George Nsimbe

July 2016 – Dec 2016: Abdallah Mubiru

Dec 2016 - Mar 2017: Richard Wasswa

Mar 2017 - July 2018: Miguel Da Costa

Aug 2018 - Dec 2018: Javier Martinez

Jan - July 2019: Michael Nam Ouma

Aug 2019 – Jan 2020: Edward Golola

