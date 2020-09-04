Vipers never assured Mukwala of play time

BY ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Steven Mukwala is a name some defenders in the country will want to forget. Fast. Yes, he may not be your prolific scorer of 20+ goals a season. Yet. But it tells a lot about his potential when you send him on loan to a, now relegated Maroons, but he still outscores the whole league with 13 goals.

Vipers coach Fred Kajoba was quick to quash any talk his asset would leave Kitende when news of KCCA sniffing about circulated during the lockdown

“No way,” Kajoba told Daily Monitor before Fufa abruptly ended the season due to Covid-19 “He is definitely coming back.

“There is no coach who would let a goal scorer go, and more to your direct rivals.”

Fast forward to August and Mukwala is among the 13 players let go by Vipers. Kajoba had changed stance now.

“I thought through the Mukwala situation again and concluded that once Shaban (Muhammad) is fit, he is a better option.”

The above read more of resignation than conviction, especially when you think of Mukwala being only 21 and raring to go again.

The hefty demand

Indeed, it turns out Kajoba wanted the boy to stay, but Mukwala and his representative reportedly held out for some demands Vipers refused to yield in to.

Reports at the club suggest that Mukwala and his representative asked for assurance that “he would play first team football” if he were to renew his contract.

The source at the club added: “They also wanted Shs90m sign-on fee. But even with Vipers, that was on the high end when you consider the Covid situation.” But when we spoke to the boy, he dismissed claims that he had asked for Shs90m sign-on fee.

“Actually,” explained Mukwala, “We didn’t even talk about any sign-on fee. The one demand we made was that I would play first team football. That’s it.”

While Tushar Ruparelia is Mukwala’s official representative, he is not the one who engaged Vipers.

“I don’t know anything about that and I’ve not met anyone on it,” Ruparelia told this newspaper.

“But there is a certain lawyer who has been taking him around.

“He first took him to KCCA, where KCCA just laughed off their sign-on fee demand (Shs40m), and now I’m hearing he has taken him to URA. Our footballers never seem to learn.”

Asked to comment on the matter, Vipers spokesperson Abdu Wasike was at pains explaining.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss players and coaches contracts, be it officials,” said Wasike.

“But yes, negotiations with Steven Mukwala to renew his contract failed and the club agreed to part ways with the player.

“However, we thank him for his services and wish him all the best for future.”

His journey

Mukwala joined four-time league champions, Vipers, as a teenager in the 2017/18 season but failed to break into regular first team football, thus loan to Maroons.

His form at Maroons soon attracted Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry as the striker was called up for the Chan squad.

The 13 goals he scored to top the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) charts were one ahead of Vipers lead scorer (now at Ashdod in Israel), Fahad Bayo, and Police’s Ben Ocen.

Although his goals did not save Maroons the relegation, they turned heads, and you can be sure he is not in lack of suitors.

AT A GLANCE

Name: Steven Mukwala

Nationality: Uganda

Birthday: July 15, 1999

Age: 21 years old

Current Team: Free

Position: Forward

Competition: StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Seasons: 2018-2019, 2019-2020

League goals last season: 13

