Vipers out to extend lead against taxing URA

By Denis Bbosa

Uganda Premier League table leaders Vipers are expected to take another giant step towards clinching a fourth title if they can overwhelm URA this afternoon and open up an eight-point gap on second placed KCCA.

Fred Kajoba’s men have lost just two games all season and are on a run of eight league matches without defeat having last lost 1-0 to KCCA on November 16.

Vipers’ upsurging march towards the title was strictly tested in the 0-0 draw with KCCA last week and the gargantuan clash against Sam Ssimbwa’s unpredictable URA couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time.

“We are not going to change much from the way we approached the KCCA match. URA has been doing well especially when they shifted to Ndejje as their home,” Kajoba revealed.

He expects his team, who like KCCA was less impressive on Friday, to engage another gear if they are to garner maximum points at the Arena of Visions Stadium this afternoon.

“All the eight matches we are left with are tough. URA are like wounded lions (after the 3-0 thrashing by Busoga United), have good coach and with players that want to prove.

“We will keep the ball in their half, make them commit mistakes and try to exploit all the chances we create which we failed to do against KCCA,” he added.

Whereas striker Tito Okello is ruled out with sight problems, Vipers doctors are still evaluating on the fitness of skipper Halid Lwaliwa. Despite being torn into shreds by a resilient ten-man Busoga United coming into this epic encounter, URA remain a force to reckon with and no love seems to have been lost between the two sides.

“We were played poorly against Busoga United, didn’t create chances but I can assure you we are going to improve on the team’s sharpness because this is a big game we want to win at all costs,” URA deputy coach George Lutalo stated. Having lost 1-0 to Vipers at Kitende, URA will hope first choice custodian Nafian Alionzi returns in time to aid their vengeance mission.

Elsewhere, Busoga United coach Abbey Kikomeko anticipates another splendid outing at Luzira Grounds if his team can tame Maroons on-form forward Steven Mukwala.