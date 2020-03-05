Walubi eyes home advantage at weekend’s IUEA rally

By John Batanudde

Iganga-based driver Kepher Walubi has promised to leave no stones unturned as the second round of the national rally championship, the IUEA Rally, is held this weekend in Mayunge and Jinja District.

Walubi, who last took part in rallying last year during the Fundraising sprint in Garuga, says he is more than ready.

The Mitsubishi EvoX driver wants to build on the good form he had in 2018 where he finished second in the UMC Fort Portal, Mosac Rally in Mbale and FMU Jinja Challenge Rally. His absence in most events last season he says can’t stop him from putting up a good show. With seasoned drivers Arthur Blick Jr, Ponsiano Lwakataka, Hajji Omar Mayanja and Rajiv Ruparelia, he hopes to impress.

“I don’t fear any of the top drivers but I respect them. I have beaten them before in different events,” said Walubi.

Defending champion Jas Mangat, who took the honours in 2018 when the rally was last held, will not drive this year.

Walubi says the roads are good and safe for the drivers and fans. Walubi will be navigated by Asuman Mohammed.

The two-day event, will have seven competitive sections spread over 154km. Muttico is the longest with 30.40km while Ex- Drive is the shortest with12.74km. 48 drivers are expected o take part.